New York Community Bancorp: The Preferred Stock Looks Like A Good Bet After Q4 Earnings

Logan Kane
Summary

  • New York Community Bancorp has recently undergone a CEO change, a $1 billion capital raise, and started a turnaround plan to diversify loan risk and return to profitability.
  • The pedigree of the new board and management is impressive.
  • Dilution for common shareholders is the main problem, but NYCB preferred stock offers no dilution, ~9x the dividend yield, seniority to common equity, and a healthy discount to par.
  • Consider investing in NYCB preferred stock for a 9.3% dividend yield and a 31% discount to par.

New York Community Bank Stock Plummets After Troubled Earnings Report

Spencer Platt

In February, I covered the chaos at New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) after key risk and audit executives resigned, the bank reported a Q4 loss, and Moody's downgraded its credit. Fortunately for NYCB, an investor group led by former

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

