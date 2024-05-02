Spencer Platt

In February, I covered the chaos at New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) after key risk and audit executives resigned, the bank reported a Q4 loss, and Moody's downgraded its credit. Fortunately for NYCB, an investor group led by former US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stepped in with a $1 billion rescue package in March, giving the group roughly 40% control of the bank and a new CEO. Since then, the new management has begun a cleanup operation to diversify and return the bank to profitability. So far so good, as NYCB didn't deliver any further negative shocks in its Q1 earnings report. Additionally, on this week's Q1 earnings conference call, CEO Joseph Otting shared that the bank was close to finalizing a $5 billion asset sale at par (expected to be formalized in the next week or so), which will continue to help deleverage the bank. The company also introduced new 2026 profitability targets that were well-received by analysts and the market.

Data by YCharts

What Is New York Community Bank Worth?

One common way of valuing bank stocks is to look at book value (or often tangible book value). In NYCB's case, their tangible book value is $9.80 on Seeking Alpha's balance sheet page. Of course, you can pick up the common stock for $3.35 as of my writing this, so on paper you're getting a huge discount. Reality is more complicated than using simplistic measures like price to book to take shots on cheap bank stocks, but I employed this basic strategy during the 2008 financial crisis to make multiples of my original investments. Using book value on troubled banks is a good way of quantifying your upside.

This doesn't quite work here, but it's mainly because of dilution. Mnuchin and his group are getting 40% of the economic value of the equity (with management likely getting a substantial cut of the upside awarded as well). As a result, in the company's presentation, they indicated a tangible book value of $6.05. It's worth noting that Mnuchin and his team effectively paid less than $2 per share for the rescue package in March. As you'd expect for a deal done by someone smart enough to get appointed to run the US Treasury, the terms are really good. There are plenty of risks, but if their team can keep NYCB on track, I estimate that they stand to make 3-4x their money.

To illustrate the risk part - NYCB has $112.9 billion in assets and $103.9 billion in liabilities. If loan losses exceed net interest income by $9 billion at any point going forward, then the equity is worth $0. Banking is a highly leveraged business, and if you're thinking of investing in NYCB, you probably already know it's a risky play and that its credit is junk-rated. For these reasons, I don't love NYCB's common stock because the downside is obvious, and your upside is largely capped by present and future dilution in the common shares. That's why the new management raised equity and is deleveraging the bank while diversifying the company's risk profile, with positive nods from credit rating agencies.

Investing In NYCB Preferred Stock Solves Most Of These Problems

The common stock has issues, but NYCB also has class A preferred stock, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. DEP SHS REPSTG A (NYSE:NYCB.PR.A). In my first article, I suggested that NYCB common stock was going to be problematic and that the preferred stock was likely a better play based on history and research. So far, this has been proven correct, with the A shares rising from about $14.50 at the publication of my first article to about $17.25 this morning. Meanwhile, the common stock is down from about $4.50 to about $3.30. Preferred shareholders have also accrued dividends at the full rate (~40 cents paid in March), while the common shareholders have seen dividends cut to $0.01 per quarter. I also looked at class U preferred shares in my article, but I like class A better due to better tax treatment and liquidity.

Compare these two:

1. Preferred Class A currently trades for $17.25 with a par value of $25 and a dividend of $0.40 per quarter. That's good for roughly a 9.3% dividend yield and a 31% discount to par. There's also no easy way for management to dilute you for example, if NYCB has to do another capital raise. You're senior to the common equity, including to the $1 billion that Mnuchin and his team put into the company. If the turnaround is successful, you should be able to earn the 9.3% yield, plus an increase back to par at some point for a 45% capital gain. The fixed preferred dividends turn to variable in March 2027, at which point they'll pay SOFR-plus 3.82%.

2. The common stock trades for $3.30 with a diluted tangible book value of $6.05. The dividend is a little over 1%, and further dilution is possible (perhaps probable).

For me, it's clear that the preferreds are a superior investment to the common. If the NYCB turnaround knocks it out of the park, you'd probably prefer the equity. But you're getting free rolled in this case by the warrants the investor group holds, which gets a piece of your upside without any corresponding downside risk. On the other hand, If NYCB completely collapses, both investments will lose a lot of money, but you'll have hopefully collected at least a year or so in preferred dividends and might get a partial recovery on your preferreds. I don't see much risk of an imminent collapse after Q1 earnings reassured investors that there's no proverbial shoe about to drop. In any other intermediate scenario, you make about as much money in the preferred stock as you do in the common, with far less downside risk.

Again, keep in mind that NYCB just raised capital at around $2 per share from the Mnuchin-led group of investors. That's good for preferred shareholders who picked up an additional equity cushion, but bad for common shareholders who got badly diluted. If NYCB has to raise more money, it wouldn't surprise me if they do an ATM secondary offering. This could raise more money and would further dilute shareholders, but would further help the preferreds.

Bottom Line

The recent capital raise and Q4 earnings show that the outlook has improved for NYCB preferreds. While the bank isn't completely out of the woods, the new management team in place has a solid plan to turn the bank around. With the preferreds offering a 9.3% yield and a 31% discount to par, I think this is an attractive way to play the NYCB turnaround without having to deal with the inevitable dilution that's likely to accompany it. I'm taking a flier and betting small on NYCB preferreds here.