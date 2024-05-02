Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.27K Followers

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Caperelli - Vice President, Investor Relations
Mike McElhaugh - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Director
Mike Sofia - Chief Medical Officer
Karen Sims - Chief Medical Officer
David Hastings - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Ding - Jefferies
Thomas Yip - H.C. Wainwright
Roy Buchanan - Citizens JMP
Keay Nakae - Chardan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Arbutus Biopharma 2024 First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lisa Caperelli, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lisa Caperelli

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Arbutus' first quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update call. Joining me today from the Arbutus executive team are Mike McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Karen Sims, Chief Medical Officer; David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Mike Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer. Mike McElhaugh will begin with a corporate update, followed by Karen, who will review our ongoing clinical programs. Dave will then provide a review of the company's first quarter 2024 financial results. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially including those described in our annual report on Form

Recommended For You

About ABUS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News