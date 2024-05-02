Verizon Q1: The More It Drops, The More I'll Buy

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.85K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon beat EPS estimates for Q1 '24 and is likely to continue growing its dividend this year.
  • The broadband business is a strong driver of growth for Verizon, with continual subscriber momentum.
  • Verizon's valuation is attractive, with a competitive P/E ratio and a growing dividend, making it appealing for dividend investors.
April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Verizon Telecommunications (NYSE:VZ) submitted a better than expected earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter last week, which included an EPS beat and strong free cash flow. The broadband business continued to shine in the first-quarter, and Verizon is therefore very likely

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.85K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News