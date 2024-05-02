The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brent Vandermause - Head of Investor Relations
Tom Wilson - President and CEO
Jess Merten - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mario Rizzo - President, Property-Liability

Conference Call Participants

Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan
Andrew Kligerman - TD Cowen
Greg Peters - Raymond James
Bob Jian Huang - Morgan Stanley
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Yaron Kinar - Jefferies
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Mike Zaremski - BMO

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allstate's First Quarter Earnings Investor Call. Currently all participants are in a listen-only mode. After prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, please be aware that this call is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Brent Vandermause, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Brent Vandermause

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome to Allstate's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Yesterday, following the close of market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update on to our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and our strategy. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate's operations. Allstate's results may differ materially from these statements, so please refer to our 10-K for 2023 and other public documents for information on potential risks.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I would also like to provide an update

