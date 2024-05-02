Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 1:31 PM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.27K Followers

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David McFarland - VP, IR
Steven Ridge - EVP & CFO
Robert Blue - President, CEO & Chairman
Diane Leopold - EVP & COO

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Securities
Nicholas Campanella - Barclays Bank
Steven Fleishman - Wolfe Research
Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
William Appicelli - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Dominion Energy First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to David McFarland, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

David McFarland

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. Earnings materials, including today's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and estimates that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of factors that may cause results to differ from management's estimates and expectations.

This morning, we will discuss some measures of our company's performance that differ from those recognized by GAAP. Reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which we can calculate, are contained in the earnings release kit. I encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website to review webcast slides as well as the earnings release kit.

Joining today's call are Bob Blue, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Ridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Diane Leopold, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. I will now turn the call over to Steven.

Steven Ridge

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Our first quarter 2024 operating earnings, as shown on Slide 3, were $0.55 per share, which included $0.06 of headwind from worse-than-normal weather in our utility

