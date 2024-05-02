Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guy Baber - VP, IR
Lee Tillman - Chairman, President & CEO
Dane Whitehead - Adviser, CEO
Rob White - VP, Controller, CAO & CFO
Michael Henderson - EVP, Operations
Patrick Wagner - EVP, Corporate Development & Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Betty Jiang - Barclays Bank
Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities
Nitin Kumar - Wells Fargo Securities
Matthew Portillo - TPH

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Marathon Oil First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Guy Baber, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Guy Baber

Thank you very much, Danielle, and thank you as well to everyone for joining us on our call this morning. Yesterday, after the close, we issued a press release, a slide presentation and investor pack that address our first quarter 2024 results. Those documents can be found on our website at marathonoil.com.

Joining me on today's call are Lee Tillman, our Chairman, President and CEO; Dane Whitehead, who as of yesterday is now our adviser to the CEO, Dane successor as our EVP and CFO, also effective yesterday; Rob White, welcome Rob; Pat Wagner, Executive VP of Corporate Development and Strategy; and Mike Henderson, our Executive VP of Operations.

As a reminder, today's call will contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. I'll refer everyone to the cautionary language included in the press release and presentation materials as well as to the risk factors described in our SEC filings. We'll also reference certain non-GAAP terms in

