Ildar Imashev

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) have fallen to fresh lows as the anticipated improvements remain invisible in the reported results, or the near term outlook for that matter.

In December of last year, I called Wolfspeed an interesting battleground stock. Following a transition to become a silicon carbide supplier, the company has incurred huge losses, not generated many revenues, and incurred billions in capital spending needs.

This is offset by the promise of supplying the electric vehicle ("EV") market and design wins, as the reported numbers (at least for now) remain dismal.

A Huge Transition

Wolfspeed is still known as Cree to some (older) investors, a company which has seen many boom-bust cycles in the past, often disappointing investors in the process, and at the minimum it failed to create sustainable value for investors.

The company sold its lighting and LED business at non-inspiring valuations during the 2010s, and following the sale of two out of the three business units, only Wolfspeed was left, as this stood at the basis of the name change. Wolfspeed hereby became a play on the supply of silicon carbide, used in EVs as the prominent application, among other applications.

A $20 stock in 2017 broke the $100 mark in 2020 and actually peaked at $140 in 2021 as the hopes and anticipations were high. I have to stress that these were hopes and anticipations, as the company generated about half a billion in sales at the time, although accompanied by operating losses to the tune of $300 million per annum.

Revenues rose by 42% to $476 million in 2022, and amidst this sale traction, operating losses narrowed towards a quarter of a billion, an understatement of the cash needs, given the large capital spending requirements of this business.

It All Comes Down

After posting a 55% increase in first quarter sales in 2023 to $241 million (accompanied by a $75 million operating loss), momentum clearly slowed down. Second quarter sales came in at $216 million, third quarter sales were reported at $229 million, marking no sequential progress as operating losses trended around a hundred million per quarter. The company ended the year with a fourth quarter revenue number of $236 million (accompanied by a $112 million loss) as the guidance for 2024 was really the issue.

The company guided for fiscal 2024 sales at just $1.0-$1.1 billion, marking relatively little progress as investors should look forward to another year of sizeable losses. Moreover, the company incurs massive capital expenditures, and subsequently raised $2 billion in funding from Apollo Global Management last summer at coupons near 10%! These interest expenses add to the operating losses and capital expenditure requirements, creating a tough set up.

In October 2023, the company posted first quarter fiscal 2024 sales down to just $197 million, as operating losses improved to $95 million amidst lower factory startup costs, as the key new Mohawk facility (which was responsible for so many capital expenditures lately) produced $4 million in revenues. Moreover, 20% capacity was targeted by the summer of 2024, suggesting a $400 million sales run rate contribution as the factory has $2 billion in sales potential.

While second quarter sales were seen at $192-$222 million, I failed to get upbeat on Wolfspeed as this is really an intensive battleground between the cold hard reality of the current harsh financial numbers and near-term outlook, as well as the long-term potential. Moreover, higher interest expenses and a low stock price eliminated the room for errors, with the revenue build-up being very slow. This makes this an easy avoid for me, as the potential and profitability of this industry is still largely unknown.

Coming Down Further

Since December, shares have essentially lost half their value again and now trade at $24 per share following the latest results, as the reality of the numbers remains not so pretty. In January, the company posted second quarter sales of $208 million (including a $12 million Mohawk facility contribution) with operating losses posted at $98 million.

Third quarter sales were reported late in April, with third quarter sales reported at $201 million, as operating losses increased to $106 million. The Mohawk Valley Fab contributed $28 million in revenues, but despite this increasing revenue component, the overall revenue impact remains very muted.

Regarding the upturn in capacity, the company announced 16% wafer utilization in April, granting confidence in the 20% target by summer. While this is very promising, it still fails to show up in the numbers, with fourth quarter sales seen at $200 million, plus or minus fifteen million. The earnings presentation revealed that the facility is set to contribute $40-$50 million in revenues in the fourth quarter, which raises some questions of how the $2 billion revenue run rate number (at full capacity) should be seen from this site.

The continues losses and capital expenditures made that net debt has risen to $3.1 billion and while much of this debt is due in the form of convertible notes, the conversion is not profitable at current depressed share price levels, and subsequently this debt should really be seen as "regular" debt.

The extent of these capital investments is huge, trending at $2 billion per annum here. Quite frankly, the situation looks to be getting dire with the passage of time, likely the reason why activist investor Jana Partners urged the business to consider all strategic options here, with no credible strategy presented.

What Now?

Management was keen to address cash and loss concerns on the conference call, as it indicated that no additional greenfield other than the current Mohawk facility and JP Materials facility have been planned. This means that capital spending for fiscal 2025 is set to fall to $1.4-$1.6 billion, down $700 million from the current year, although this is still a huge number. This only adds to the current losses and net debt load, which will likely jump to about $5 billion in a year from now.

All this is key as the company believes that while the company might be exiting fiscal 2025 with positive EBITDA, the potential seems relatively limited. This comes as the company believes that current plans allow the business to generate $3 billion annual revenue and 40% EBITDA margins. With a potential $1.2 billion in annual EBITDA, it is understood why some investors are cautious, but there is still much to do, as such numbers are still years away.

Currently, the 125 million shares of the company command a mere $3 billion equity valuation at $24 per share, but this excludes a similar current debt load of around $3 billion, as the current $6 billion enterprise valuation will increase meaningfully until breakeven is achieved amidst to be incurred losses and capital expenditure needs.

The Wolfspeed, Inc. story remains pretty uninvestable for me here, as the risk-reward is not compelling at all, with the revenue ramp up being painfully slow and the burn rate being far too high.