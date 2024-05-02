JHVEPhoto

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has delivered strong quarterly earnings results while also announcing healthy forward guidance for the current quarter. With the valuation still being undemanding, Qualcomm continues to look attractive.

I covered Qualcomm Incorporated several times in the past here on Seeking Alpha, most recently around two years ago, in spring 2022. I gave the company a "Buy" rating then, with QCOM delivering a double-digit return since then (the market's return was relatively comparable over the last two years). Since two years have passed since then, it's time to update my thesis on the company while incorporating the company's most recent quarterly earnings results.

Qualcomm reported its most recent quarterly earnings results, for its fiscal Q2, on Wednesday afternoon. The headline results can be seen in the following screenshot:

We see that Qualcomm beat estimates on both lines, which naturally is a positive result. While revenue growth wasn't especially pronounced, at just above 1%, that was still better than expected.

Investors should also consider the fact that the macro environment isn't very positive for semiconductor companies right now. Texas Instruments (TXN), for example, has recently announced a 16% revenue decline, while highly-valued AMD (AMD), which trades at 40x net profits and which is seeing AI tailwinds, has delivered revenue growth of 2% during the most recent quarter. On a relative basis, 1% revenue growth for Qualcomm, trading at way less than 20x net profits, is a compelling result.

Qualcomm's outperformance versus expectations has now become somewhat of a "normal" phenomenon, as this was the third double beat in a row. Qualcomm beat estimates on both lines during 11 out of the last 16 quarters.

The market reacted very positively to these results, which is not surprising -- Qualcomm is not trading at a high valuation, thus no massive outperformance was priced into the stock. With a nice double beat and solid forward guidance, demand for QCOM's shares increased. At the time of writing, shares are up 6% in pre-market trading.

Qualcomm: Nice Results And An Undemanding Valuation

Delving into Qualcomm's results, we see that revenue growth was driven by gains across both of the company's business units, QCT and QTL. QCT, Qualcomm's consumer tech business, saw its revenues expand by 1%, which was an appealing result, considering the weakness in parts of the smartphone market. Profitability in the unit improved, as Qualcomm's QCT (pre-tax) profit increased by a nice 9%. Considering the fact that the company didn't see much benefit from operating leverage since revenues were up by only 1%, this is a highly appealing result, I believe.

The technology licensing business, QTL, saw its revenues improve by 2%, with pre-tax profit jumping by 7% compared to the previous year's quarter. This was a very solid result for this high-margin cash cow business.

Qualcomm's consumer tech business includes several sub-groups of products, including mobile phones and smartphones, automotive, and devices for the Internet of Things. During the most recent quarter, Qualcomm saw especially pronounced gains in the automotive business, as we can see in the following slide from the company's investor presentation:

A 35% revenue gain in the automotive business was highly compelling, although this remains the smallest unit in the broader QCT business for now. If revenue growth in the automotive segment remains strong, this unit will grow in importance, however. When the highest-growth unit becomes larger and larger, the overall impact on company-wide revenue and profit growth should also become larger and larger, all else equal. And I believe that there is a very good chance that Qualcomm's automotive business will continue to grow at an attractive rate going forward.

This belief is partially driven by the fact that market growth is strong, while company-specific factors also play a role. There is a wide range of companies pushing into autonomous driving tech, including Alphabet's Waymo (GOOG)(GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), but also Baidu (BIDU) and many more.

Autonomous driving vehicles need a wide range of sensors to collect data, and they need substantial computing power to process and use this data. Relative to a "normal" vehicle with standard equipment, autonomous vehicles and semi-autonomous vehicles promise much higher revenue potential for chip companies such as Qualcomm on a per-vehicle basis. As the ratio of vehicles that will be autonomous-driving-ready (at least from a hardware perspective) will likely rise substantially in the coming years, Qualcomm and its peers will benefit from substantial market growth.

Company-specific factors also look good, as the company has been announcing major design wins in the recent past -- it looks like major OEMs trust Qualcomm and want to use the potential of Qualcomm's chips.

The company has a huge design-win pipeline, which it sees at around $45 billion. That is not only a massive amount of money in absolute terms, relative to the current run rate of the automotive chip business of around $2.5 billion per year, but the design-win pipeline is also growing at a hefty pace. Compared to Qualcomm's Automotive Investor Day, which was held in September 2022, the design-win pipeline has grown by around 50%. When we calculate that this event was around one year and eight months ago, we get to an annualized growth rate of a little more than 25%, which is highly compelling, I believe.

While Qualcomm is not among the biggest AI players, it has some AI exposure. The company's QCT AI business sells the Snapdragon X Plus platform.

Performance is important, but energy efficiency is highly important when it comes to AI tasks and data centers -- especially since electricity demand for AI is getting more and more attention. Microsoft's (MSFT) just-announced power generation deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC) also suggests that tech companies are becoming more conscious when it comes to what AI data centers mean for global power demand (and CO2 emissions). Qualcomm states that its chips are significantly more energy-efficient compared to its competitors, which could be a major advantage for the company in the future. Combined with significant market growth in the AI space that helps all players, Qualcomm's energy-efficient products could result in ample business growth for the company in the AI field.

Qualcomm's revenue growth in the most recent quarter wasn't especially pronounced, but better than expected, and profit growth was attractive. Relative to many other chip companies, Qualcomm performed well, and the company is well-positioned in growth markets such as AI and the automotive market. And yet, Qualcomm is far from an expensive stock.

Based on current earnings per share estimates for this year -- which will likely get revised upwards following Qualcomm's better-than-expected performance during the most recent quarter -- the company is trading for just 17x net profits right now. For a high-quality company with substantial growth prospects, that's not a demanding valuation at all. Relative to how many of Qualcomm's peers in the chip space are valued, the company's shares look quite inexpensive. Looking at Qualcomm's enterprise value to EBITDA multiple, which stands at 12.8 right now, we get the same impression -- QCOM is far from expensive.

Qualcomm generates strong cash flows, with operating cash flows totaling $6.5 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year (QCOM's fiscal year starts three months before the calendar year). Accounting for capital expenditures of $300 million, the company generated $6.2 billion of free cash flow, or $12.4 billion annualized. For a company that is valued at around $180 billion, that makes for an appealing free cash flow yield of close to 7%. Some of that is being returned to shareholders via dividends, while Qualcomm also is buying back several billions of dollars worth of shares each year. Overall, this shareholder return program is appealing. And it adds nicely to the total return outlook that is already very solid due to the healthy business growth outlook and the undemanding valuation.

The entire chip industry is experiencing some macro headwinds right now, and when we consider that, QCOM's results during the most recent quarter were positive. Earnings are growing nicely, shareholder returns are compelling, the valuation is undemanding, and the position in growth markets such as automotive is very strong. Overall, I continue to like Qualcomm, although it is not as much of a bargain as it was a year ago.