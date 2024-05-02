BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 2:24 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.29K Followers

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Nolan - Vice President of Investor Relations
Frederic Lissalde - President, Chief Executive Officer
Craig Aaron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo
John Murphy - Bank of America
Dan Levy - Barclays
Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer
Joseph Spak - UBS Investment Bank
Douglas Dutton - Evercore ISI
Alexander Potter - Piper Sandler
James Picariello - BNP Paribas
Luke Junk - Robert W. Baird & Co
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Britney, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BorgWarner 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Nolan, Vice President of Relations. Mr. Nolan, you may begin your conference.

Patrick Nolan

Thank you, Britney. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings release earlier this morning. It is posted on our website at borgwarner.com, both on our home page and on our Investor Relations home page. With regard to our Investor Relations calendar, we will be attending multiple conferences between now and our next earnings release. Please see the Events section of our Investor Relations home page for a full list.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that joining this call, we may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties as detailed in our 10-K. Our actual results may differ significantly from the matters discussed today.

During today’s presentation, we will highlight certain non-GAAP measures in order to provide a clearer picture of how the core business performed and for comparison purposes of prior periods. In the hearsay on a comparable basis, that

Recommended For You

About BWA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWA

Trending Analysis

Trending News