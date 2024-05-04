Eyes On Apple, Uber, Disney, Rivian And Coupang

The economic calendar is light in the week ahead, but will still include updates on consumer credit, initial jobless claims, and consumer sentiment. Following a blackout period, Federal Reserve members are back on the speaking circuit. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee will all participate in events during the course of the week. The Federal Reserve will also release its Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices. The Fed's SLOOS release is watched closely for banking trends and expectations on loan performance. Read the Seeking Alpha Analysts Roundtable for recent predictions on when the central bank will first cut interest rates.

In corporate earnings, some of the major reports to watch include those from Tyson Foods (TSN), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Meanwhile, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold a special event on May 7 to showcase new iPad products and hardware accessories. In addition, one of the bigger spring conferences in the healthcare sector will take place in Baltimore on May 7-11 as the latest gene and cell therapy developments are presented and critically discussed at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Conference.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, May 6 - Tyson Foods (TSN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Palantir (PLTR), and Realty Income (O). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, May 7 - Disney (DIS), McKesson (MCK), Ferrari (RACE), GlobalFoundries (GFS

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

