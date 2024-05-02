VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Samantha Gallagher - General Counsel
Ed Pitoniak - Chief Executive Officer
John Payne - President and Chief Operating Officer
David Kieske - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Anthony Paolon - JPMorgan
Barry Jonas - Tourist
John DeCree - CBRE
David Katz - Jefferies
Smedes Rose - Citi
Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One
Michael Herring - Green Street
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VICI Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode lines. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 2, 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Samantha Gallagher, General Counsel with VICI Properties.

Samantha Gallagher

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Everyone should have access to the company's first quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental information. The release and supplemental information can be found in the Investors section of the VICI Properties website at www.viciproperties.com. Some of our comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as will, believe, expect, should, guidance, intends, outlook, projects or other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Therefore, you should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on them. I refer you to the company's SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact future operating results and financial condition.

During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the

