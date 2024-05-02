Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karla Kimrey - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jim Grech - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Spurbeck - Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm Roberts - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities
Nathan Martin - Benchmark Company
Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Peabody First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Karla Kimrey. Please go ahead.

Karla Kimrey

Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody Energy Corp. for the first quarter of 2024. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; CFO, Mark Spurbeck; and our Chief Marketing Officer, Malcolm Roberts.

Within the earnings release, you will find our statement on forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there, along with our public filings with the SEC.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Grech

Thanks Karla, and good morning everyone. First quarter operational results were highlighted by a number of challenges and successes. There were unforeseen production challenges in Australia that are now behind us, while thermal coal shipments in the US were impacted by unseasonably warm winter weather and low natural gas prices.

Within our Seaborne Met segment, Shoal Creek continues to exceed production expectations, although shipments have been hampered by the failure of the Demopolis lock. We continue to strategically invest in our portfolio through the development of Centurion, and completed the acquisition of the adjacent Wood Loads coal deposit, which extends the mine life to over 25 years. Before I expand on the

