CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.29K Followers

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Jarosick - IR
Tony Will - CEO
Chris Bohn - EVP and COO
Bert Frost - EVP, Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets
Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Josh Spector - UBS
Ben Isaacson - Scotia Bank
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Richard Garchitorena - Wells Fargo
Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to CF Industries' First Quarter of 2024. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today, Mr. Martin Jarosick, with CF Investor Relations. Sir, please proceed.

Martin Jarosick

Good morning and thanks for joining the CF Industries earnings conference call. With me today are Tony Will, CEO; Chris Bohn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Bert Frost, Executive Vice President of Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain.

CF Industries reported its results for the first quarter of 2024 yesterday afternoon. On this call, we'll review the results, discuss our outlook, and then host a question-and-answer session.

Statements made on this call and in the presentation on our website that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any statements.

More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. Also, you will find reconciliations between GAAP and

Recommended For You

About CF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CF

Trending Analysis

Trending News