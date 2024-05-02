Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.29K Followers

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Snyder - Vice President, Financial Planning & Investor Relations
Paul Reitz - President & Chief Executive Officer
David Martin - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti & Company
Tom Kerr - Zacks Investment Research
Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital
Alexander Blanton - Clear Harbor Asset Management

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Titan International, Incorporated First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. [Operator's Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alan Snyder, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations for Titan. Mr. Snyder, the floor is yours.

Alan Snyder

Thank you, Megan. Good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Titan's first quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Paul Reitz, Titan's President and CEO; and David Martin, Titan's Senior Vice President and CFO.

I will begin with a reminder that the results we are about to review were presented in the earnings release issued yesterday along with our Form 10-Q, which was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.

As a reminder, during this call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information, including the company's plans and projections for the future that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information.

Additional information concerning factors that either individually or in the aggregate could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found within the Safe Harbor statement included in the

Recommended For You

About TWI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWI

Trending Analysis

Trending News