Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) reported first quarter earnings on the second of May, beating analyst estimates on top and bottom line. I previously had a hold rating on ULCC stock as my price target had been realized, marking a 87.2% gain. In this report, I will be discussing the first quarter earnings, the guidance for the second quarter, and assess whether ULCC stock is ready for an upgrade.

Frontier Airlines Beats Q1 2024 Estimates

Frontier Airlines booked revenues of $865 million, marking a 2% increase year-over-year and beating analyst estimates by $3.5 million. The growth in revenues was realized on capacity that was 8% higher but offset by a 5% decline in unit revenues. The RASM figure includes the impact of a lower load factor of 72.7% compared to 82.8% a year ago, a 3% reduction in ancillary revenues per passenger and Frontier Airlines transitioning toward a high-fare market, shifting from the leisure markets which are oversupplied. The company has recognized that with the current higher cost-basis, the low-cost model can only survive if capacity is being deployed in higher fare markets, which commands a pivot from leisure markets to “visit friends and family” routes.

Cost grew from $873 million to $896 million, marking a 2.6% increase which does not compare favorably to the revenue growth but compares favorably to the capacity expansion. Costs excluding fuel rose 9% to $633 million, driven by higher salaries, station operations and maintenance costs. Frontier Airlines had guided for first quarter non-fuel costs to be in the $645 million to $660 million range, and costs came in lower than that at $633.8 million, providing a $0.07 per share tailwind to earnings. Fuel costs per gallon came in at the high side of the range at $2.93. Unit costs excluding fuel rose 1% and 2% on an adjusted basis, which shows that unit costs rose less than the capacity addition. Ideally, we see unit costs go down, but during the quarter the average number of airplanes increased 13% while capacity only grew 8%. I believe this is mostly related to the plan to increase capacity by 12% to 15% for the full year, which should drive CASM down.

So, the operating result of a $31 million loss compared to $25 million loss last year reflect the impact of softer leisure market revenues, the pivot that Frontier Airlines is executing and a 13% expansion in the fleet size which is not yet favorably translating to capacity growth. Nevertheless, the adjusted pre-tax margin of -2.7% was better than the 4% to 7% loss margin that the company had guided for. So, I'm seeing positives in what I consider to be a challenging environment for low-cost carriers.

How Much Will Frontier Make In Q2 2024?

For the second quarter, Frontier Airlines is expecting to grow its capacity by 12% to 14% with $705 to $720 million in adjusted operating expenses, excluding fuel indicating around 10.5% growth in costs but lower than the capacity addition which should result in lower unit costs excluding fuel. For the full year the guidance has been kept constant with the exception of the average fuel costs per gallon which is now expected to be $0.10 higher on the gallon.

Overall, I do see a challenging operating base for low-cost carriers, but I believe that Frontier is managing to bring CASM-ex fuel down while it's placing its seats in higher fare markets. If successful, that would drive unit revenues up while simultaneously driving unit revenues excluding costs down. What remains to be seen is whether that can offset the higher fuel costs that the low-cost carrier expects.

Frontier Airlines Valuation Case Is Complex

I would classify the valuation case for Frontier Airlines to be complex. The reason is that its median EV/EBITDA has been negative, but that's mainly driven by the fact that the company has only been public since 2021 and due to the pandemic slump in travel demand that was not the best time for any company to build a strong EV/EBITDA. So, instead of using the negative EV/EBITDA which, I believe, is not representative of the underlying company, I have used a 6x EV/EBITDA valuation as a baseline. Against that median, Frontier Airlines stock is more or less fairly valued, but I do allow the company to be valued one year ahead of earnings and that would provide 25% upside to $7.54. Alternatively, one could also average the 6x assumption with the industry peer group, which suggests 22% upside.

Conclusion: Frontier Airlines Stock Is A Risky Buy

I believe that Frontier Airlines stock carries some risk and that's because we are currently seeing that there is pressure on the upside to unit revenues while unit costs are rather difficult to reduce materially. However, I believe the company is recognizing quite well to pivot from driving fares lower to focusing on higher fare markets while it's able to provide some step down in unit costs based on current capacity plans. In other words, the company is adding seats to the markets to drive better fixed cost absorption, but it's those seats as well as existing seats increasingly fitting to a higher fare bracket. As a result, I believe that Frontier Airlines stock is a buy.