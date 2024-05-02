3 Dividend Champions For Long-Term Investors Seeking Dividend Growth And Safety

beast01/iStock via Getty Images

The Dividend Champions are stocks that have increased their dividends annually for 25+ years. There is no other requirement. Many of these stocks are market leaders, permitting them to return cash through dividends, a significant component of total returns. They are also growing the top and bottom lines, typically resulting in a climbing share price.

In this article, I discuss three of my favorite Dividend Champions to buy at the end of April 2024. We analyze these stocks monthly using a previously described ranking model methodology to find undervalued stocks with high earnings and dividend growth, and solid dividend safety. The quantitative analysis results in a weighted score of rank-ordered stocks. The three stocks that performed well in the methodology are Bank OZK (OZK), Aflac (AFL), and Chevron (CVX). We view all three equities as long-term buys because of their long-term growth prospects combined with dividend safety and reasonable valuations.

Bank OZK

Banks are out of favor with investors because of high-interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates quickly in 2023, compressing the net interest margin. Consequently, share prices have declined, and simultaneously, yields have soared. Selective investors can find deals in regional bank stocks.

Bank OZK (OZK) is one of my favorite Dividend Champions banks. It is the highest-ranked bank using our above-described methodology. The firm has a 28-year streak of dividend increases. Bank OZK is a regional bank offering personal and business banking to customers in Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, and California through branches and loan offices. It has $36 billion in assets, $29 billion in deposits, and $28 billion in loans. The current CEO has been in place since 1979 and is the architect of the bank’s growth.

The company's net interest income (NII) was $1,471.6 million, and non-interest income was nearly $100 million in the last twelve months. Its market capitalization is approximately $5.22 billion.

I like Bank OZK because it has consistently shown growth and the ability to execute in various economic environments while limiting risks. Revenue grows organically by adding assets, deposits, and loans. The bank can invest deposits in low-risk U.S. Treasuries and agency bonds or loan the money to businesses or people for mortgages.

The result is a winning formula for regional banks. However, they must limit net charge-offs, non-performing assets (NPAs), and non-performing loans (NPLs). Bank OZK has historically had lower net charge-offs than the industry average, as seen in the chart below. The same applies to NPAs and NPLs, as seen in the chart below. That said, the bank’s NPAs are rising because of its exposure to office and construction loans, which is a risk. Greater NPAs may eventually increase net charge-offs, causing poor results and impacting the share price. Whether Bank OZK handles the current situation before the Fed lowers interest rates is yet to be determined.

Bank OZK Investor Presentation Bank OZK Investor Presentation

Bank OZK’s share price has been under pressure because of high-interest rates and likely rising NPAs. It is down about 7.7% year-to-date. As a result, the dividend yield is 3.4%, more than double that of the S&P 500 Index. The main interest, though, is the rapidly growing dividend, which the bank usually increases quarterly. The most recent increase was in April 2024. It has grown 12.3% in the past five years and 14.7% in the last ten years. We expect future increases because of the firm's success and reasonable payout ratio.

Portfolio Insight

The dividend safety is excellent, with an earnings payout ratio of 24%, which is a low value for banks. Portfolio Insight’s dividend quality grade, a measure of earnings performance, revenue performance, dividend performance, profitability, and financial strength, is an ‘A+.’ This score means the equity is in the 95thpercentile of dividend-paying stocks.

Despite consensus revenue and earnings per share expected to rise in 2024 and 2025, the stock is undervalued, changing hands at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 7.5X, well below the 5-year and 10-year ranges. Some risk exists that interest rates remain high for an extended period. That said, I view Bank OZK as a long-term buy.

Aflac

Our next stock is Aflac (AFL), the insurance company with famous duck commercials. It has a 42-year streak of increases and is the number one Dividend Champion in our ranking methodology for April 2024.

The firm was founded in 1955 and has proliferated since then. It offers accident, short-term disability, dental, vision, health, and life insurance. Aflac operates in the United States and Japan. Today, it is the largest underwriter of cancer and medical insurance in Japan and the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S. Aflac earns more premiums in Japan than the U.S. Total revenue was $18,791 million in the last twelve months from premiums, interest, and dividend income.

Aflac’s growth formula is relatively easy to understand. It makes more money by selling more insurance and generating premiums. Moreover, the insurance types sold by the company are relatively sticky and have high renewal rates. That said, Japan's population is declining, and growth in the U.S. is slowing, which is a risk to top and bottom line growth. Besides premium income, Aflac makes money by investing its float, which is the money yet to be paid out in claims. Higher interest rates on T-bills and bonds should help profits.

The share price has remained flat despite consensus revenue and EPS growth estimates. The yield is about 2.4%, which is near the 5-year average. Dividend growth varies year-to-year, but the decade average is about 9% to 10% per annum. Moreover, the modest payout ratio suggests many more in the future.

Portfolio Insight

The yield is supported by a 27% payout ratio, an excellent value. The dividend safety is superb. Aflac earns an 'A' for the dividend quality grade, meaning it's in the 90th percentile. The credit ratings are A-/A3, an upper-medium investment grade rating. In addition, AM Best gives an A+ financial strength rating. Aflac should meet its financial obligations and pay dividends while increasing them annually.

Aflac is trading near its long-term averages, but the insurance company has many attractive positives. On the other hand, it has faced inconsistent top line growth and is affected by foreign exchange rates. However, investors should like the acceptable yield, dividend growth rate, safety, and market leadership. We view Aflac as a buy.

Chevron

Our last pick is Chevron (CVX), the integrated oil and natural gas giant. It is the second-largest energy company in America and one of the largest in the world. It recently reported mixed results, but rising oil prices should buoy 2024 revenue and EPS. The firm is also in the news because it is purchasing Hess Corporation (HES), an acquisition facing challenges.

Chevron operates in two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores, develops, produces, and transports crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum, fuels, and petrochemicals. Total revenue was $192,869 million in the last twelve months.

The firm grows organically and by acquisition. Chevron explores and develops new oil and natural gas fields for production. This is a capital-intensive process, and large energy companies have an advantage. Next, Chevron is acquisitive. In the past, the purchase of Puma Energy and Noble Energy expanded its geographic footprint and added to its oil reserves. Currently, the company is pursuing Hess Corporation for $53 billion.

Higher demand and lower supply have caused oil prices to rise compared to 2023. Geopolitical concerns are a significant driver of prices. As a result, Chevron should have higher top and bottom lines. However, fluctuating oil prices are a risk to revenue and earnings growth. If they decline meaningfully for an extended duration, Chevron will have poor results, affecting the stock price.

The share price has remained flat in the past year, and the dividend has risen, pushing the yield to 4%, nearly a whole percentage point higher than in early 2023. The dividend growth rate is approximately 4% to 6% annually. We expect sustained increases because of a moderate payout ratio of 46%, extending the 36-year streak of annual increases.

Portfolio Insight

The dividend safety is excellent, too, with an earnings payout ratio of 46% and a dividend-to-free cash flow ratio of roughly 57%. Chevron earns an 'A' dividend quality grade from Portfolio Insight. It also has an outstanding AA-/Aa2 high-grade investment credit rating, resulting in convincing confidence about safety.

The equity trades at a reasonable P/E ratio of ~12.6X within its five- and ten-year ranges. However, the yield, dividend growth streak, and exceptional safety are attractive. We view Chevron as a long-term buy.

In summary, we view Bank OZK, Aflac, and Chevron, which are Dividend Champions, as excellent picks for long-term investors seeking dividend growth and safety at a reasonable price. While they all have downside risks, their reasonable valuations and prior performance in various economic climates offer some confidence about their long-term performance.