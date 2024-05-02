martinrlee

The fiscal Q2 earnings report from Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) landed with a huge thud when it hit the wires on Wednesday (the company's fiscal year begins October 1st). The stock was treated like a rented mule by the market and lost more than 15% of its value during the trading day.

Seeking Alpha

The nation's #1 coffee purveyor, with nearly 39,000 locations globally, posted non-GAAP profits of 68 cents a share, 12 cents a share below the consensus. Worse, sales fell nearly two percent on a year-over-year basis to $8.56 billion, $600 million below expectations. Same-store sales fell three percent in the U.S. and North America and 11% in China. Management also reduced forward guidance.

There is a lot to parse through here around this American multinational icon, and the retailer faces myriad issues currently. However, these are three of the company's greatest challenges.

The Waning Consumer:

The average American household has lost buying power since the beginning of 2021, thanks to the highest inflation levels since the days of Fed Chair Paul Volcker. While inflation has moderated over the past year and a half, consumers are under considerable and growing pressure. Credit card balances are at record highs, the excess savings from the pandemic are spent and more than 60% of Americans are living "paycheck to paycheck" according to recent surveys. Personal savings rates have also dropped to just over three percent from nearly seven percent before the pandemic.

U.S. Personal Savings Rates (Statista)

In addition, economic growth is slowing rapidly in the U.S. In the third quarter of last year, the U.S. delivered 4.9% of GDP growth. Growth slowed to 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the initial reading of 1st quarter GDP showed growth had more than been cut in half to 1.6% from the final quarter of last year.

Given this, it is little wonder that April Consumer Confidence fell to its lowest levels since July 2022 when inflation levels were near nine percent. The Jobs market also seems to be deteriorating. Job Openings fell to their lowest levels in three years in March and the 'Quits' rate declined to levels not seen since August 2020, when lockdowns were still in force in several states. These are both historical signs that more pain in the jobs market is coming.

With the current economic environment, it is easy to see why more and more Americans will be skipping their daily $8 soymilk venti pumpkin spice lattes to make ends meet. The waning strength of the consumer is likely to remain a considerable headwind for Starbucks and other retailers/restaurants at least through the end of 2024.

Explosion Of The Virtual Workforce:

Starbucks has always positioned itself as the "third place" between the home and the office. When I worked in corporate America for twenty years, I would grab my daily venti Americano on my way to the ferry in Hoboken or the subway when I lived in Manhattan on my way to the office. Sometimes during the weekends, I would put in a few hours of work using Starbucks' free Wi-Fi while enjoying a coffee.

Those days have been gone for some time, as I became self-employed and went fully virtual in 2008. I seem to have been on the vanguard of a larger migration, and one that was put on steroids during the pandemic as lockdowns forced employees to work from home. A status many have been very reluctant to give up. This is the key reason for the record office vacancies in major cities like NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Zippia

This trend has to be a longer-term negative for Starbucks, as more and more workers never leave the comfort of their dining room or home office to put in their 40-hour workweek from their laptops. And unfortunately, from a Starbucks perspective, I don't see this trend reversing any time in the near future.

More Choices:

When I started incorporating Starbucks into my daily routine in the early '90s, there were few options to quickly get a decent cup of Joe. There was Dunkin' Donuts, some diners, and the occasional coffee house. None were as convenient or inviting as Starbucks. That appeal grew as the retailer was one of the first to provide free Wi-Fi at its locations.

However, this "first mover" advantage has ebbed over the years. More and more coffee houses have sprouted up. Almost all of them offer free Wi-Fi these days, and the quality of offerings also has gone up. Here in Delray Beach, Coffee Bistro, Deke's, Carmela, or the Colombian Coffee House all provide coffee selections on par at least with Starbucks at the same or better price as well as a satisfactory environment to sit and linger should one choose to do so. All offer free Wi-Fi as well. As a result, I have probably been to the local Starbucks all of three times since I moved here in 2020.

In addition, there are many more selections available to coffee addicts at their local grocery stores. My current morning routine involves a cold brew from Whole Foods, of which I can get a 48-ounce jug of caffeine-infused yumminess for the price of a tall Cappuccino at Starbucks.

Given these options, it seems Starbucks has almost reached a "Subway" type of saturation, at least in the United States. The bottom line is that growth will be much harder to achieve going forward.

Conclusion:

These are just a few of the major issues this American icon currently faces. I did not even address the increasing efforts to unionize the company's staff, rising minimum wage pushes in many states, or the inflation on various fronts (Coffee beans, insurance, cost of utilities, etc.) Starbucks faces just like its consumers.

Trading Economics

Starbucks made $3.54 a share in profits on nearly $36 billion in revenues in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings moving up slightly to $3.67 a share on sales of $37.3 billion. They project earnings of $4.20 a share in FY2025 on eight percent revenue growth. However, based on Wednesday's quarterly results, analyst firm projections for FY2024 and FY2025 are likely to come down significantly in the weeks ahead. The stock does yield just over three percent, it should be noted.

Flat or slightly down earnings seem the most likely path for Starbucks in FY2024. That equates to 21 times forward earnings for a company whose best growth seems far behind it. Therefore, even after Wednesday's over 15% plunge, there is no reason to pick SBUX for investors as the shares look likely to continue sliding in the months ahead.