AlpamayoPhoto

It's almost as if Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) has been listening to what the market wants. When I wrote about AUPH in March, I could only rate the company a hold, as while a share buyback could support the stock, the lack of Lupkynis sales growth was a problem. I noted further there was nothing bullish about ceasing development of AUR200, which it was incurring expenses on as recently as Q4'23, when it filed an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for that compound. I now rate AUPH a buy as there is more to support the stock than a buyback, which this article discusses.

Data by YCharts

Q1'24 earnings

With Q1'24 earnings, AUPH reported net product revenues of $48.1M from Lupkynis, which represented a 13.6% increase relative to Q4'23. That growth represents a welcome departure to three quarters of ~$41M-$42M in net product sales. AUPH has restated its 2024 net product revenue guidance ($200M-$220M) which certainly seems achievable at the current rate, in my opinion, especially given the recent update to the Lupkynis label. That label update removes a note about the safety and efficacy of Lupkynis not being established beyond one year, which is thanks to long term data from AUPH's AURORA studies. That long term data is now part of the Lupkynis label, among other changes, such as the requirement for less frequent monitoring of kidney function after the first year of treatment.

Net product revenues by quarter for AUPH. (Figure produced by Biotech Beast, numbers from press releases and 10-K/10-Q filings.)

AUPH also brought in $2.2M in license, collaboration and royalty revenues for Q1'24, bringing total net revenues to $50.3M for the quarter. Cost of sales was $7.8M in Q1'24, SG&A was $47.7M and R&D expenses were $5.6M in the same quarter. AUPH also reported $6.7M in restructuring expenses and noted it would be cash flow positive (ex. share repurchases) in Q2'24. Net loss in Q1'24 was $10.7M and net cash used in operating activities was $18.6M in the same quarter. A 25% headcount reduction in Q1'24 adds annual savings of $50M-$55M which, put together with sales growth, makes AUPH's guidance for cash flow positivity (ex. share repurchases) in Q2'24 feasible. Indeed the company is expecting annual cash based operating expenses of ~$155M-$165M once the restructuring is completed. In the context of $200M+ in revenues then, the company's guidance for cash flow positivity seems reasonable.

As of March 31, 2024, AUPH had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $64.5M, and short term investments of $255.5M. Taking out restricted cash of $0.5M and adding in long-term investments of $0.2M, yields a number of $319.6M. Using that number and the Q1'24 net cash used in operations, AUPH could continue on for 3+ years. I don't expect the company to need to raise cash by offering shares, nor take on a loan, given the company's progress to cash flow positivity and current cash reserves.

As for the buyback, AUPH has spent $18.4M buying back 3.4M shares ($5.37 per share average) through April 30, 2024. As of May 1, 2024, there were 143,019,365 shares of AUPH's common stock outstanding, giving it a market cap of $743.7M ($5.20 per share). Taking out AUPH's cash, I note an enterprise value of $423.6 million and note that AUPH thus has an EV/sales (2024) of 2x based on the midpoint ($210M) of the company's guidance.

AUR200

With regards to AUR200, a dual inhibitor of B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) with potential in autoimmune disease, it seems the compound hasn't been shelved after all. Based on comments on the Q1'24 earnings call, the company is willing to develop the compound itself, which is ready for single-ascending dose and multiple ascending dose studies, if they can't out-license it on favorable terms. There isn't much news beyond that, but the potential for business development news (if the company finds someone interested in the drug) or adding catalysts to the calendar is a positive development, in my opinion.

Conclusions, rating and risks

Renewed sales growth, a push to cash flow positivity and the potential for AUR200 to provide some value or news flow are welcome additions to the AUPH bull thesis. I rate the company a buy now, instead of a hold, because the company did deliver on sales growth and an updated label makes further sales growth plausible. Adding in the company having a pipeline, whether in house or partnered, is an additional piece of the bull case.

There are several risks to any long, a few of which I'll mention here. Firstly, a major risk remains the potential for competition in lupus nephritis. Progress from potential competitors could be viewed as limiting lifetime revenues from Lupkynis.

Secondly, if AUPH sees a dip over the summer in sales, then Q2'24 and Q3'24 numbers could come in a little weak, delay the company's push to profitability and cause the stock to fall.

Lastly, if the company engages in business development activity, such as bringing on a late stage drug (something in phase 2 or 3), to supplement its fairly empty pipeline, the stock might fall. That depends on the exact terms of any such deal, but AUR200 is only early stage, so I can see why the company might choose to make an acquisition.