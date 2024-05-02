Susumu Yoshioka

As investors, we accept responsibility for our decisions. This includes whether or not we keep a close eye on the results of companies that we put our hard-earned cash into. Keeping a close eye on firms can help us decide whether our decisions have made sense or not. And while we would all like for things to work out as planned, those plans do sometimes go awry.

One prospect that I analyzed in June of last year that didn't turn out exactly as I thought it would was Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a packaging company that is responsible for the production and sale of metal containers, dispensing systems, and other products.

Before that point, I had been bullish on the firm. In fact, from the time I first rated it a "Strong Buy" in August 2021 until that June 2023 article, shares had seen upside of 12.8% compared to the 2.1% drop seen by the broader market. Ultimately, that increase let me downgrade the company in the face of mixed financial results, and because I felt as though the stock had more or less reached fair value or something close to it. That downgrade was to a "Hold," which reflected my belief at the time that the stock should generate performance that would be more or less in line with the broader market.

Since then, however, shares have dipped by 2.2%. Although that's not that large of a move, it's far worse than the 15.5% increase seen by the S&P 500 (SP500). On May 1st, of this year, management reported financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The results that the company reported, which were once again mixed compared to what analysts expected, have made me a bit discouraged. Add on top of this the relative valuation of the company today, and I believe that it was a mistake not to downgrade it further to a "Sell." To rectify that situation, I'm writing this article now to impose said downgrade.

Additional upside is limited

As I mentioned already, on May 1st, the management team at Silgan Holdings announced financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Revenue for that time came in at $1.32 billion. That's down 7.1% from the $1.42 billion generated the same time one year earlier. To make matters worse, it's even $50 million worse than what analysts were expecting. This decline of $101.3 million was driven by a reduction in volumes shipped, combined with the pass-through of lower raw material costs for consumers as inflationary pressures ease.

Most notably, net sales associated with metal containers came in at $617.1 million. That's a decline of 7.9% year over year from the $670.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. Lower unit volume in the amount of 5% proved to be the primary driver of this. Custom container sales, meanwhile, dropped a more modest 2.6% from $168.3 million to $164 million. Management said that continued customer destocking activity was responsible for a roughly 3% decline in volumes.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The bottom line for the company was also interesting. Earnings per share came in at only $0.52. That compares to the $0.65 per share generated one year earlier, and it was $0.26 per share lower than what analysts called for. This translated to a decline in net profits from $72 million to $55.2 million. But on an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit per share of $0.69. That's down from $0.78 per share one year earlier, but it actually came in $0.03 per share above adjusted earnings forecasts. Adjusted profits totaled $73.2 million during that time, which was 15.3% lower than the $86.4 million reported one year earlier.

There were, of course, other profitability metrics for investors to pay attention to. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from negative $631.7 million to negative $547.8 million. On its own, this appears great. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the company saw cash flow drop from $142.3 million to $134.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business shrank from $215.6 million to $203.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year was not the only time of weakness for the company. In the chart above, you can see how revenue, profits, and cash flows, all worsened in 2023 compared to 2022. The fact of the matter is that weakness when it comes to volumes, combined with declining costs of raw materials, have negatively impacted the business.

Interestingly, however, management appears to be fairly optimistic. They expect adjusted earnings per share to be between $3.55 and $3.75 for 2024. At the midpoint, that would be about 7% higher than the $3.40 per share generated in adjusted earnings for 2023. This would translate to an increase in adjusted profits from $371.5 million to $390.9 million. Management also anticipates operating cash flow of about $615 million. No estimates were provided when it came to EBITDA. But if we assume that it will increase at the same rate that adjusted earnings due, we would expect a reading this year of $977.6 million. That would be up slightly from the $929.1 million generated in 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If these figures come to fruition, then shares of the company don't look terribly attractive. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a forward basis for 2024 and using results from 2023. In a vacuum, these numbers don't look bad. However, relative to similar firms, shares are a bit pricey.

In the table below, I compared Silgan Holdings to five similar firms. On both a price to earnings basis and a price to operating cash flow basis, four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it. This number does drop to three of the five when we use the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Silgan Holdings (SLGN) 13.4 8.1 9.2 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) 10.7 4.4 11.9 AptarGroup (ATR) 31.2 17.1 15.0 Berry Global Group (BERY) 12.4 4.3 8.1 Greif (GEF) 10.6 5.7 7.9 O-I Glass (OI) 6.9 2.4 7.2 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Silgan Holdings doesn't look great. But it doesn't look awful, either. I don't like seeing the recent deterioration in both the top and bottom lines. I also don't like to see how pricey the stock is compared to other similar entities. The fact that the company missed expectations when it came to both revenue and GAAP earnings is also disconcerting.

This is not to imply that everything is bad. Management has been working to reduce annual run rate costs by about $50 million. And $20 million of that should be captured this year. Eventually, there will be a demand for the firm's services. But when you consider how cheap other opportunities are in this market, I believe that a downgrade to a soft "sell" rating to reflect the view that Silgan Holdings Inc. stock is unlikely to outperform the broader market is not unreasonable.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.