Digi International Inc. (DGII) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jamie Loch - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Ron Konezny - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Walkley - Canaccord Genuity

Cole Couzens - Stephens Incorporated

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Good day, everyone. It's great to talk to you again and thanks for joining us today to discuss the earnings results of Digi International. Joining me on today's call is Ron Konezny our President and CEO.

We issued our earnings release after the market closed yesterday. You may obtain a copy of the press release through the Financial Releases section of our Investor Relations website at digi.com.

This morning Ron will provide a comment on our performance and then we'll take your questions.

These statements reflect our expectations about future operating and financial performance and speak only as of today's date. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise these forward-looking statements. While we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we give no assurance such expectations will be met or that any of our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

For additional information, please refer to the forward-looking statements section in our earnings release and the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10 K and subsequent reports on file with the SEC.

Finally, certain of the financial information disclosed on this call includes non-GAAP measures. The information required to be disclosed about these measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release. The earnings release is also furnished as an exhibit to Form 8-K, that can be accessed through the SEC filings section of our Investor Relations website.

Thank you, Jamie. Good morning everyone. Before we jump into Q&A just a few comments. Digi deliver record annualized recurring revenue, record gross margins, strong cash generation, lowered inventory, decreased debt balances and strong profitability.

Our IoT Solutions segment is seeing results of closing enterprise opportunities, helping grow ARR. ARR remains our top priority at Digi benefiting visibility and profitability.

We welcome two new members to Digi's leadership team. Jim Freeland joined as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer in February. Jim joined us from a nearly 18-year career at Medtronic. Jim’s security IP and applications experience are perfect fit for Digi's critical needs.

Secondly as announced yesterday, we're thrilled to have Tony Puopolo joined Digi as Senior Vice President and General Manager of our managed solutions business. Tony joined Digi from a 13-year career at Cradlepoint where he demonstrated outstanding success in sales and product management leadership positions. Tony has the right combination of technical knowledge, product strategy and go-to-market expertise.

While pleased with our first half results, we are seeing more cautious customers and second half demand. We remain confident in our ARR growth projections. However, we have softened top-line expectations.

To offset top-line expectations, we have implemented tighter expense controls resulting in only slightly beating our annual profit expectations. In the second of our 20 quarter journey to reach $200 million in ARR and $200 million in adjusted EBITDA, we are confident we can reach these targets.

The industrial IoT market is positioned for long-term growth. Digi will continuously innovate and service its customers in an environment of accelerating change in security, regulation and technology requirements. Our solutions are helping our customers adapt and thrive.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator for our question-and-answer session. Thank you, operator?

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. You know, Ron, last night Qualcomm highlighted their industrial IoT market. They expect inventory to clear and business to turn exiting the September quarter, which consistent with your cautious second half outlook. Is it too early? Are you seeing any signs of maybe September being the bottom? And also, any indication that you're either gaining or losing share just given the softer demand outlook for the second half?

Ron Konezny

Yeah. Hey, Mike, a couple of good questions. We monitor our opportunity set and our ability to convert that opportunity set and how long it's taking it to convert and -- we don't have a lack of opportunities. So that's the good news, but we're seeing the time to close those opportunities extend. So short answer, don't know whether or not September as a return to more robust growth levels. But the good news is the demand is there. The bad news is the era caution we're seeing from customers before they make those decisions. Does this caution does increase a bit, okay, they get longer, the bigger the deal are.

Mike Walkley

Yeah, makes sense. I guess for my follow-up question, just on the litigation accrual, can you remind us what that's for? And is it something that you think this covers it? Or do you have some more litigation expense as you head into whatever trials are coming?

Ron Konezny

Yeah. This isn't something that we had in our K's and Q's is having something we've discussed on our calls here. It's a contract dispute with a former reseller. And we're -- both parties are remaining litigation as we work to get it resolved. And it's our best estimate at the moment.

Mike Walkley

Okay. Great. I'll pass it on and jump in the queue.

Hey. So just zooming in on the customer caution, is there any specific product type or end market that is being most impacted? And then also on Ventus, I know last quarter, we thought the regional bank overhang was largely done coming out of that quarter, but since things have changed a little bit. So any updates you can provide on that business would be helpful.

Ron Konezny

Yeah. The caution is a little bit more dispersed. And to be sure, there are areas of strength still where we're seeing certain parts of the market move with more confidence, but then there are other parts. And these verticals, as you know, we're pretty diverse in our exposure. And so we have multiple product lines that service to multiple verticals. So I'd say it's more dispersed in terms of this cost and that we're seeing. And then on the second side of things, can you repeat that question one more time, please?

Cole Couzens

Yeah, it was just on the regional bank and more and -- Ventus?

Ron Konezny

Yes. So we think that that's largely behind us. There is still some wind down of some existing ATM networks, but there hasn't been any new concerns that have come out. But for our customer base.

Cole Couzens

Okay. Perfect. And then I think implied by the guidance, there's some margin step-up in the back half of the year. If you could kind of talk through what's the driver of that sequential improvement? I think you mentioned some expense control, but any additional color you can provide there would be helpful.

Jamie Loch

Hey, Cole, this is Jamie. I think there's really two drivers. I think the continued growth of ARR provides positive mix in the net gross margin. And it's one of the reasons why we continue to say that, it's a top priority for us because you see the impact that, that has that flows its way down to the P&L. I think secondarily, to your point, we continue to be focused on controlling costs, and that's both at an OpEx level, but it's also at a cost of goods sold level. And our operations teams do a really nice job as we're now navigating our way out of really the semiconductor challenges that were sitting out there, they're doing a really nice job of helping us navigate through that cost side. So it's kind of two-folded, but I'd really point to the growth in ARR and providing that positive mix.

Cole Couzens

Perfect. Helpful. And if I could squeeze one last one in. I thought it was a good quarter on ARR growth in Solutions. I think some of that was most of that was on Smart-sense wins. But is there any drivers that there -- or any changes you're seeing in that business -- in that business that's kind of driving some of those wins -- any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

Ron Konezny

Yes. On previous calls we talked about this. We, again, had a nice opportunity set there, and we've been just struggling to get the customers to have the confidence to move forward, and we're seeing that finally start to occur. You saw that in last quarter results. We anticipate continued success there. And somebody would call is these opportunities have been really well vetted by the customer in a very extensive POCs, very extensive ROI mapping, implementation, discussions and we're starting to see the fruits of that patience and that dedication to helping the customer to get that confidence.

Cole Couzens

Perfect. I'll turn it back. Thanks guys.

Ron Konezny

If you look historically, I'd say that $40 million to $50 million range is probably where we'd be on a more normalized basis. The difference between that and our net inventory position is mainly components. So what we're seeing those components be consumed and winding down and that'll happen over the next several quarters. So over time, I think you'll see us get out of that, let's say, $40 million to 50 million range would be saved in more normal times.

Josh Nichols

Great. And then just as a follow-up question. Good to see that there's probably some healthy cash flow generation from those working capital levers over the coming quarters. But I think previously when you talked about a little softness, you were speaking specifically that you saw on some Console Servers. It appears that was a little bit of a headwind in this quarter. I'm just curious any update on that, specifically for the demand is that -- what's causing that? And I know you said, it's a little bit broad based, but I'm curious where we stand on terms of the Console Server side.

Ron Konezny

Yes. Josh, just to, kind of rewind the tape a little bit. As we entered FY 2024, we clearly signaled that the first half was going to be in our best estimate not as strong as the second half than it was maybe driven by some delays on the strategic side, so obviously that has played out as we expected. We are seeing some of our strategics, data center now starting to come back as we enter the second half, but I'd say it's much more deliberate pace at which they're coming back. So, what we are seeing, which is positive.

Josh Nichols

Thanks. I'll hop back in the queue.

And then, I had a follow-up on a couple of the earlier questions on Opengear. It sounds like things are starting to move in the right direction. I think last quarter though you indicated that there were some larger customers that were expected to return. Have they returned or are they still kind of kicking out your decision making process?

Ron Konezny

Hey. Good morning, Scott. Yes, on the channel inventory side, it's higher than I would say normal times. It's exclusively driven by a few customers with allocated inventory. So yes, if they didn't have as much inventory that probably would help on the sales side, but I want to emphasize a few select customers, it's not broad-based.

And in terms of the Console Server side, yes, we had indicated the first half of our fiscal year that we've got to be slow on that data center side, which is one of the reasons we thought that the first half may not be as strong as the second half. We are starting to see that return here in this current quarter. It's more a month into it but we are seeing seem some buying time. They are being very deliberate, not getting a larger PO for the quarter for the next six months, and it's more much more granular in terms of how they're coming back.

Scott Searle

Got you. So Ron, just to clarify, so we should be thinking about open gear increasing sequentially into June and then into the back half of the calendar year? And then maybe switching over to the teller gateway side, that's been weak as well. Share shifts, particular verticals or any other color that you could provide in terms of what's going on with the demand profile there?

Ron Konezny

Yes. So the -- your assumption is correct on the open year console server business. On the router side, I think there's a couple of in dynamics going on. I think industrial IP IoT is still a strong market. The carriers to turn their attention, as you probably know, to FWA, -- there's a little bit more energy that they have on FWA and replacing wired Internet connections with wireless interconnections.

We think we're in a good spot from a competitive side with some things going on with some of our major competitors in North America. We're bringing to in with his experience -- I think is going to be a real strong lift for us as well as we look to build on some of our competitive positioning.

Scott Searle

Great. And lastly, if I could, just from a high level, there's certainly a focus on ARR growing that from $100 million to $200 million over the next several years. But when I think about the product or hardware based side of the equation, a lot of transition is ongoing. What gets us back into growth mode? And what does that growth mode look like as we're looking to fiscal 2025? Thanks.

Ron Konezny

Yes. The business is ARR has been a real bright spot for us. We're up double digits year-over-year, again, this current quarter, and we expect ARR to continue to grow. And while Prime Services is going to be a big contributor to that, quite frankly, landing these enterprise deals kind of the solutions side of our business is going to have as much if not more impact. So we're really encouraged by solutions and SmartSens, in particular, starting to contribute to the ARR growth. We do expect that we'll continue to see some success there and help fulfill the ARR moving forward.

Yes. Hey, guys. Just a couple of quick questions. So Ron, I wanted to circle up on your comments about second half pickup in console service. We're seeing tremendous activity in the semiconductor side with compute, particularly in data centers and the stack of kind of not just large but mega data centers building. So I was curious, a, you're saying that you're starting to see some opening up of wallets in the console service side. But as you talk to the customers, particularly on the data center side, I guess I'd be curious to hear what their outlook is or what they say or what they think they're going to be spending on things like console servers as you look out? And then also, I'd love to get a quick update on console servers that retail environment places like Home Depot and bank branches and things like that, where there's a pretty good application for those as well.

Ron Konezny

Hey, good morning, harsh. Good question. When we started working with Open-gear and they became a part of the Digi team back in 2019, data center was actually over 50% of their revenue and edge was under that. And that is now the -- actually the leading application with data centers go be very small, but not the majority of our overtaken sales was back then. And there's a lot of energy around no pun intended around AI data center build-out.

And one of the biggest constraints is access power, in particular, affordable power. And this current generation of AI chips, it does require quite a bit of energy. People I know are working on improving that situation. But as they expand into new locations, access to affordable power is one of the biggest constraints.

And so there's great excitement. I think that our ability to -- as we get into the physical world, building these things out is more pace. Now you can have an existing data center which has traditional compute and add AI capabilities to that that you've got space there, but building out new data centers is hitting some robots.

Harsh Kumar

Okay. Okay. Got it. And then as you look at your business, Ron, maybe give us an idea of what segments or sub-segments you are most excited about, not just the rest of the year but maybe next year or two years out, just kind of a little bit longer-term oriented picture.

Ron Konezny

Yes. Harsh, if you recall, we have a very diverse set of customers and we service a number of different verticals. And so we enjoy that diversification, and I think that shows in some of the strength of our performance over time. So some verticals that are doing well right now that we anticipate continuing to do well is more of a utility grade, solar for example, which is doing well or residential solar is not as robust as it was. EV charging remains very strong.

We've always been strong in medical device. You mentioned data center, retail, point-of-sale type applications. So we've got a number of applications that we feel pretty good about with one of the others that's been a traditional strength of ours that obviously got really wallets during COVID is the mass transit and smart city segment and we're seeing that come back which is nice. And those applications now are considering moving from 4G to 5G. So we've got some nice existing customers that we are going to help them transition and adds new opportunity to come up.

Harsh Kumar

Got it. And then the last one. I wanted to get back to your comment in the press release and then earlier about wireless scanner getting a little tight in the IT spend. So the question really is are they taking longer to close or are they kind of not wanting to initiate new projects. And then when they look, let's just say past election maybe towards the end of the year, what kind of outlook are your customers providing when you talk to them?

Ron Konezny

Yes. When we look at the data, the opportunity set is as robust as it's ever been. So the demand is there. The conversion time line is taking longer. So it's taking longer for customers make decisions. And if you look at our average order size that's actually down by about 5% as well. So you've got customers that are being more cautious, issuing smaller POs. And you've seen this with a number of public companies, profitability and cost cutting right now is very trendy, right? Obviously, it starts with the huge companies but how many companies are you seeing nowadays, where revenue may not be exactly where they want but you're seeing profitability really strong. And that's I think some of that exposure that I'm talking to which is customers being very cautious. They know they need the stuff. They are being more exacting on what they're looking for and the terms of that arrangement, which is elongating sales cycles.

Harsh Kumar

Very well, Ron. Thank you so much, again.

Jamie Loch

I think the biggest driver that we see that's ticking that up is that continued mix of ARR. As we project ARR to continue to hold, I think we continue to see that up. There aren’t cost controls that we're looking at that we – some we put into place, some we get put into play in the quarter and then you'll get a full quarter effect of that in Q4 versus a partial in Q3. So it's a little bit of a combination but I would say the biggest driver is going to end up being more positive mix and the impact on gross margin largely led by ARR continuing to grow.

Mike Walkley

And then just a follow-up question here on in the script again, on the press release you talked about your focus on M&A to grow the business over time and you guys have done a good job deleveraging with the strong cash flows. Can you just maybe update us on what you're seeing in the M&A market and opportunities?

Ron Konezny

Yes, there still is a really good set out there. As you know interest rates have climbed a little bit of broader land. They're not that high in the last 20 years. They're high and that's helped fuel a lot of financial buyers, we are seeing financial buyers maybe be more disciplined or less participatory but GDX [ph] are still are still pretty active and the good news on industrial IoT it's a massive market. There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of IoT privately held companies out there. And so we think we have a good opportunity set.

As you mentioned, we are very patient and disciplined. We want to find companies of scale that have good ARR attributes. We have a right to work with and alongside them and we want them to be growing and profitable. And so in the meantime, we're trending towards fewer larger opportunities and deleveragings an important part of that. We do our best to trying to really prevent dilution. So we use that as a way of helping clients the acquisitions and so delevering is very important for us to improve our ability to chase larger opportunities should it become available.

Mike Walkley

Makes sense. Thank you.

