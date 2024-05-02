DNY59

In their Policy Statement following the conclusion of their third FOMC meeting of the year, the Fed announced that they would maintain their Fed Funds Rate target range at 5.25-5.50%, and that they would begin to taper the runoff of the securities holdings from their balance sheet.

Here are my observations:

Tapering of Quantitative Tightening

The Fed's tapering announcement comes exactly two years after they announced the implementation of Quantitative Tightening (QT).

In May 2022, the Fed stated that starting in June 2022 they would begin reducing the holdings in their System Open Market Account (SOMA). After an initial three-month phase-in period, the Fed would reduce their Treasury position by $60 billion per month and their MBS position by $35 billion per month.

The holdings were to be reduced as the securities matured. There would be no outright sale of their SOMA holdings.

With the May 2024 announcement, the Fed stated that their Treasury holdings, starting in June, would now run off at the rate of $25 billion per month. This is a slightly lower cap than the market was expecting. The estimates were anticipating the runoff would be cut in half to $30 billion per month.

The monthly runoff cap for MBS would remain unchanged at $35 billion per month.

The Fed has been clear in why they are tapering their QT policy normalization program. The last time QT was attempted, was in 2017-2019, the Fed went too fast and they experienced a liquidity problem. Fed Funds spiked from 2% to almost 10%. This caused them to immediately stop QT and reverse policy to stem the liquidity imbalance.

The Fed learned their lesson from that experience, so as a result, they want to move more slowly to prevent a recurrence. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, at a recent Monetary Policy conference, stated "slowing… doesn't mean stopping. In fact… proceeding more gradually may allow the Fed to eventually get to a smaller balance sheet."

Fed Changes Reinvestment Policy of Maturing MBS

Fed Chair Powell did make a subtle change in the reinvestment policy of maturing MBS above the cap. In every past Fed policy statement, MBS maturities above the $35 billion monthly cap would be reinvested into MBS. This was changed so that maturities above the cap will now be reinvested in Treasury securities.

The reason for this change is that the Fed's long-term goal is for all holdings in the SOMA portfolio to be Treasury securities. The original Policy Normalization Plan written in 2014 simply stated, "it will hold primarily Treasury securities." The Fed would be returning to the policies in place before they ever used the unconventional tool of Large-Scale Asset Purchases, or Quantitative Easing, during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

The machinations of making this policy change, however, are somewhat disingenuous because the Fed's MBS maturities have never even reached the cap, never mind exceeded it. Consequently, in the two years of QT, there has never been reinvestment of MBS.

Federal Reserve

When the $35 billion MBS target was set, the Fed was receiving roughly $70 billion in MBS cash flow per month. But a large part of that was from prepayments on the MBS. As interest rates, and mortgage rates rose, MBS prepayments stopped. As a result, the monthly cash flows were only the scheduled amortization of principal, and this amount never reached the $35 billion per month level.

Currently, the Fed is only receiving $15 billion per month in MBS maturities, so the rationale for making the change to the policy for reinvesting MBS maturities is not apparent.

Additionally, stating that the long-term goal is to return the SOMA portfolio to only holding Treasury securities is somewhat surprising. The Fed now owns $2.4 trillion in MBS. At the current runoff rate of $15 billion per month in maturities. It will take over 13 years to get to zero. That is pretty long-term, certainly longer than Chairman Powell will be at the helm.

A Rate Hike Is Off The Table

Fed Chair Powell has been quite consistent in his public comments that the Fed is data-dependent from meeting to meeting. The recent data regarding the strength of the economy, the strength of employment, and the strength of inflation measures, have all surprised to the upside, while the Fed is looking for confirmation and confidence that inflation is moving towards its goal of 2%. When pressed on whether the Fed is considering hiking rates based on the stronger data, he was firm in stating, "I think it is unlikely that our next move is a hike." He went on, "our policy focus has been on holding the current level of restriction."

The Election Will Play No Role In The Fed's Decision-Making

At the beginning of the year, the Fed was anticipating three rate cuts in 2024, yet now we are one-third of the way through the year with no rate cut. With the window slowly closing, Chairman Powell was asked if the election might play a role in impacting the timing of the expected rate cuts.

He, perhaps, was most adamant, in answering this question.

"We're always going to do what we think is the right thing for the economy. That's our record, that's what we do. We're not looking at anything else. It is hard enough to get the economics right. If we were to take on a whole other set of factors and use that as a new filter, it would reduce the likelihood we'd actually get the economics right." "We just don't go down that road. If you go down that road, where do you stop? We're on the road where we're serving all of the American people and making decisions based on the data and how that data affects the outlook, and we balance the risks." "There's a significant difference between an institution that takes into account all sorts of political events and one that doesn't. We just don't do that. It isn't part of our thinking. It is not what we're hired to do."

Policy Divergence With Other Developed World Central Banks

For the past 3-4 years, the major central banks in the developed markets have been on the same trajectory. Often it has been led by the Fed. Chairman Powell was asked if this might end in 2024.

He stated:

"The difference between the US and other countries that are now considering rate cuts is that they are not having the growth we're having. So, we have the luxury of strong growth and a strong labor market, with low unemployment. And we can be patient. We can be careful and cautious as we approach the decision to cut rates, where I think other jurisdictions may go before that."

In terms of implications, the markets see it coming. It is priced in now. Markets and economies can adapt.