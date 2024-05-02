metamorworks

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reported its latest quarterly earnings, beating expectations and marking a solid start to 2024 despite sluggish sales.

While parts of the chip industry have captured a windfall amid the artificial intelligence boom, the segments NXP focuses on, including automotive applications and industrial electronics, have faced a more challenging macro backdrop.

Favorably, NXP appears to be navigating headwinds and is well-positioned to benefit in an eventual rebound. We like the stock based on its leadership position within secure edge connectivity, recognizing the significant long-term growth opportunity.

At the same time, with shares already up 52% over the past year and near an all-time high, we expect limited upside from the current level. We believe patient investors may find a more attractive entry point down the line.

Data by YCharts

NXPI Earnings Recap

NXP Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $3.24 was $0.06 ahead of consensus and up 1.6% year-over-year. Total revenue of $3.1 billion was flat from Q1 2023, in line with estimates.

The takeaway this quarter is the company's financial resiliency. Even with the soft top-line trends, the adjusted gross margin held steady at 58.2%. Over the trailing twelve months, NXP generated $2.9 billion in free cash flow representing a 22% conversion of revenue, up from $2.6 billion on 20% of revenue in the prior year quarter.

source: company IR

Operationally, the backdrop is a different story. Management describes the environment as an "industry-wide cyclical downturn" referring to demand from its key markets being automotive processors where sales were down -1% y/y and -5% from Q4, accounting for nearly 58% of the total business.

The weakness can be connected to a slowdown in global EV production and the Chinese market in particular. The sense is that those channels are still adjusting to normalized conditions following the pandemic era boom, which led to an excess of inventories.

That's also the case in the smaller communication infrastructure, and another segment where revenue was down by -25% y/y in Q1. Favorably, trends in the smaller mobile group, as well as Internet of Things ((IoT)) edge-processing, have been stronger with double-digit growth in Q1.

In terms of guidance, the firm-wide sales weakness is expected to continue with an official target for Q2 revenue of $3.1 billion, down -5% y/y and flat sequentially.

Still, the expectation is for an improvement into the second half of the year, with early signs of a turnaround. From the earnings conference call:

We are beginning to see incrementally improving demand signals for the second half of 2024 across all end markets. Hence, during quarter two, we will begin to state slightly higher inventory in the channel to support our competitiveness for the anticipated second-half growth.

source: company IR (annotation by author)

We mentioned the strong cash flow. The capital return policy is to return all excess non-GAAP free cash flow to shareholders.

NXP has been active with recurring share repurchases, buying back $552 million in stock during Q1. This was incremental to the $1.014 per share regular quarterly dividend, representing a $149 million payout. While the dividend yield is a modest 1.6%, we see room for dividend growth going forward alongside the flexibility for further buybacks.

source: company IR

What's Next For NXPI?

The attraction with NXP Semiconductors is its role in the estimated $1.2 trillion market opportunity for the industry by 2023. Within that amount, automotive and industrial electronics are still seen as generating compound average growth rates this decade at 12% and 11% per year, respectively.

The company explains it maintains a market share lead over competitors in these core segments, with room to build on those positions going forward. Mobile applications and the communications business are also seen as growth drivers.

source: company IR

If we consider the trends this year as simply a bump in the road, or a transitional period following the exceptional momentum in 2021 and 2022, the outlook remains positive.

Even thinking about EV sales that have slowed over the past year, all indications are that the automotive industry will continue to shift more toward high-tech as a demand driver for NXP Semiconductors.

That's the setup when looking at the consensus, forecasting NXPI revenue growth and earnings momentum to re-accelerate by 2025. Many of these expectations will depend on how the macro picture evolves and an expectation for the automotive industry to shift into a higher gear, but the targets seem reasonable given the number of moving parts.

Seeking Alpha

We mentioned the soft trends in 2024 are an industry-wide theme. The -1.5% revenue decline estimated for NXP this year is actually in a better spot compared to weaker trends from competitors like Texas Instruments Inc (TXN), Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), or STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) facing double-digit declines.

Part of that spread considers NXPI's diversification beyond the automotive industry, but suggests the company is consolidating its market share.

Data by YCharts

What stands out when looking at the stock is that NXPI trades a large valuation discount to this same group, considering its forward P/E of 18x is well below multiples closer to 30x for TXN, ADI, and Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP). Our take is that NXPI offers good value at the current level.

This dynamic was pointed out by analysts from Bank of America Research, reiterating their buy rating and $300 price target for the stock. The group noted that the automotive industry demand indicated a "soft landing", and not a more concerning structural contraction.

Data by YCharts

As it relates to the stock price, we question whether the current outlook amid still weak growth is good enough for the stock to continue climbing higher. On this point, we're a bit more cautious compared to Bank of America.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate NXPI as a hold with a $280 price target for the year ahead, representing a 20x multiple on the current consensus 2024 EPS of $13.95. While that level is around 10% higher than the current share price, it is not compelling enough of an upside to justify making a big bullish call.

We'd like to see more evidence that industry conditions are improving and that the top line is rebounding as a catalyst for the stock to break out higher.

The main risk to consider would be the possibility of a deterioration in the macro outlook, eyeing the ongoing uncertainties related to high-interest rates. Weaker-than-expected results could force a reassessment of the earnings trajectory and open the door for a deeper selloff in the stock. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include cash flow and margin trends.