Chevron: Solid Q1 2024 Earnings And A Good Long-Term Holding

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron Corporation's first-quarter earnings results were mixed, with a decline in revenue and operating income, but strong production growth.
  • The company's performance was impacted by lower natural gas prices, but it experienced smaller revenue declines than many peers.
  • Chevron's completion of the Tengiz oilfield expansion project and its strong balance sheet make it an attractive long-term investment.
  • The company's valuation is very appealing relative to its peers and the market as a whole.
  • There is a near-term risk that consumers are going to cut back on travel this summer, but the long-term trajectory for energy prices is positive.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery plant in West Texas

dszc

On Friday, April 26, 2024, oil and gas supermajor Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) announced its first-quarter 2024 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to meet analysts’ earnings expectations but still posted an

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.9K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long various energy-focused funds that may hold positions in any stock mentioned in this article. I exercise no control over these funds and their holdings may change at any time without my knowledge. This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on May 2, 2024. Subscribers to the full and basic service have had since 11:30 a.m. on that date to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
CHEV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News