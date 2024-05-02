Michael Vi

The consumer lending market faced a major hiccup in the last year as interest rates soared, causing investors to reign in funding for loan originations. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) took a hit with a slowdown in loan demand from institutional investors, but the digital bank is now back in growth mode due to a more stable interest rate environment. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, still trading below tangible book value.

Big Opportunity Ahead

LendingClub reported another solid quarterly beat for Q1'24 as follows:

While LendingClub beat quarterly results, the digital bank still reported a sales dip of 27% continuing a trend for all of 2023. Importantly though, the company continues to report a profit and boosted TBV slightly to $10.61, up $0.07 from the prior quarter.

On the Q1'24 earnings call, LendingClub discussed the positive indications in the market for the return of banks to investing via the loans originated on the platform as follows:

Given the consistent demand that we're seeing from asset managers and the momentum that's building with banks, we are increasing our held for sale portfolio, which provides interest income near-term and the potential for sales at higher gains down the road.

While LendingClub has opportunities to address other debt, the fintech is mostly focused on revolving consumer debt, which just hit a record high of $1.3 trillion. Consumer debt levels are now 25% above the pre-Covid levels and interest rates on credit cards have jumped to record levels above 21% making refinancing via LendingClub even more attractive.

Back in Q2'22, LendingClub produced $330 million in quarterly revenues, and the environment is receptive now for higher loan volumes at higher interest rates. The only missing piece is the institutional investors like banks to return to the platform.

Per the CEO on the earnings call, LendingClub is now poised to grow regardless of the rate environment with a plan to accelerate origination growth on rate cuts:

We're now reaching a sustainable baseline from which we can expect to grow originations, our balance sheet, and our member base. We will do so modestly if the current rate conditions persist with a more pronounced acceleration as the Fed's interest rate policy eases.

LendingClub continues to show strong credit trends on loan originations. Loans with FICO scores of 720-779 have 30-day+ delinquency rates of only 1.6% versus the market at 3.1%.

The digital bank has survived and thrived in the higher interest rate cycle, and now loan originations are growing. LendingClub originated $1.65 billion loans in Q1'24, and the forecast is for $1.6 to $1.8 billion in originations during Q2 after a trough of $1.5 billion last Q3.

LendingClub has several new lending products like Top-up and CleanSweep allowing members to easily add new credit card balances into a simple payment plan. In essence, the digital bank should have a solid path to results that top the peak levels back in 2022.

Incredibly Cheap

The stock jumped after the solid Q1'24 results, but LendingClub still trades below TBV of $10.64. The stock is back below $9 now despite the ability of the fintech to grow TBV during a tough 2023 and the bank regularly trading far above TBV before the rate hikes.

Another way to value LendingClub is based on a return to more normalized earnings. Analysts forecast minimal EPS targets, but the digital bank should see a much larger rebound with rates cuts by 2025.

LendingClub earned the following TTM EPS of $1.47 through Q3'22 based on the following quarterly numbers:

Q3'22 EPS - $0.36

Q2'22 EPS - $0.45

Q1'22 EPS - $0.39

Q4'22 EPS - $0.27.

The stock only trades at 6x the more normalized EPS targets. Not to mention, the market opportunity is substantially higher now with larger consumer credit card balances and new LendingClub products.

The consensus analyst estimates don't come close to matching these opportunities, and hopefully LendingClub will start outlining the more normalized market opportunity ahead as the market improves with the stable interest rate environment.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub has no reason for trading below TBV, while the company has multiple catalysts for strong growth in a more normal credit market. Investors should continue using the ongoing weakness with the stock trading nearly $2 below TBV to add to any existing position.