Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.29K Followers

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Bindas - Director of IR
Mark Rourke - President and Chief Executive Officer
Darrell Campbell - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jim Filter - EVP and Group President, Transportation and Logistics

Conference Call Participants

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna International Group
Daniel Imbro - Stephens
John Chappell - Evercore ISI
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, everyone, to the Schneider First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand the call over to Mr. Steve Bindas of Schneider. You may begin your conference.

Steve Bindas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Mark Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Darrell Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jim Filter Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics.

Earlier today, the company issued an earnings press release. This release and an investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at schneider.com. Our call will include remarks about future expectations, forecasts, plans and prospects for Schneider. These constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review the risks and uncertainties discussed in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and those risks identified in today's earnings release. All forward-looking statements are made as of the

