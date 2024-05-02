marchmeena29

FNDB strategy

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) started investing operations on 08/15/2013 and tracks the Russell RAFI U.S. Index. It has 1737 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.25% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.86%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by Charles Schwab Asset Management,

The index selects, ranks, and weights securities by fundamental measures of company size – adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks – rather than market capitalization.

The index is divided in four equal segments rebalanced quarterly, resulting in an annual complete rebalancing. The portfolio turnover rate was 12% in the most recent fiscal year.

The fund will change underlying indexes from the Russell RAFI U.S. Index to the RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US All Index on June 21, 2024. However, changes in the strategy should be minimal. Based on the description of the new index, the stock universe is similar, and the fundamental factors used for the selection and weighting process are the same.

FNDB portfolio

The strategy includes small-cap companies, but they represent less than 13% of asset value. The portfolio is much heavier in large and mega caps (62%), so I will use as a benchmark the Russell 1000 index, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

The portfolio is well diversified across sectors: none of them weighs more than 20% of assets. Financials come in first position with 19.5%, followed by information technology (15.4%). Other sectors weigh no more than 11%. Compared to the Russell 1000, FNDB significantly overweights financials and underweights technology.

The top 10 issuers, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent 19.4% of asset value. All positions are below 4%, so the portfolio is well-diversified and risks related to individual stocks are low to moderate. For accuracy, the two share series of Alphabet Inc have been grouped in the table, although they are listed as distinct holdings by the fund.

Ticker Name Last EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield AAPL Apple, Inc. 3.33% 9.20 26.34 25.89 0.57 GOOGL, GOOG Alphabet, Inc. 2.42% 45.00 25.13 22.01 0.49 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2.32% 25.11 34.22 33.47 0.76 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. 2.06% 528.99 9.01 21.79 0 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.89% 22.15 11.59 11.83 2.40 XOM Exxon Mobil Corp. 1.84% -44.87 14.24 12.39 3.28 META Meta Platforms, Inc. 1.62% 115.95 25.23 21.80 0.46 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 1.36% 763.59 50.27 40.37 0 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 1.33% 36.95 12.41 11.87 2.35 BAC Bank of America Corp. 1.23% -12.82 12.76 11.49 2.60 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

FNDB is materially cheaper than the benchmark regarding valuation ratios, and displays inferior growth rates, as reported in the next table. These characteristics are typical of value funds.

FNDB IWB P/E TTM 17.16 24.02 Price/Book 2.29 4.12 Price/Sales 1.22 2.67 Price/Cash Flow 9.97 16.55 Earnings growth 17.88% 21.07% Sales growth % 5.80% 8.64% Cash flow growth % 0.69% 8.49% Click to enlarge

Performance

Since 09/01/2013 FNDB has underperformed SPY by 1.1% in annualized return. It also shows slightly higher risk metrics, as reported in the next table (maximum drawdown and volatility).

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility FNDB 224.93% 11.68% -38.17% 0.68 15.99% IWB 260.28% 12.77% -34.60% 0.76 15.25% Click to enlarge

However, FNDB is shortly ahead of the benchmark over the last 3 years:

FNDB vs. competitors

FNDB is classified in the “Large Value” category by Fidelity and Morningstar. The next table compares characteristics of FNDB and five large cap value ETFs with at least five years of historical data:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

FNDB VOOV IWD RPV FVAL FTA Inception 8/15/2013 9/7/2010 5/22/2000 3/1/2006 9/12/2016 5/8/2007 Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.10% 0.19% 0.35% 0.15% 0.60% AUM $714.36M $4.86B $53.69B $2.02B $760.49M $1.16B Avg Daily Volume $1.98M $15.91M $327.75M $23.22M $3.56M $3.68M Holdings 1737 445 852 98 131 188 Top 10 18.24% 18.65% 17.60% 26.07% 32.33% 9.65% Turnover 12.00% 27.00% 15.00% 45.00% 43.00% 80.00% Yield TTM 1.79% 1.78% 1.95% 2.39% 1.66% 2.08% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 5.76% 3.45% 2.21% 6.18% 7.16% 8.45% Click to enlarge

FNDB is the smallest in assets and least liquid in dollar volume. Its expense ratio, yield and dividend growth rate are average among peers. It has the largest number of holdings and the lowest turnover. The next chart plots total returns, starting on 9/19/2016 to match all inception dates. FNDB is the second-best performer, shortly behind FVAL.

Over the last 12 months, FNDB has also been trailing FVAL and is on par with VOOV.

Why FNDB and FVAL outperform peers

Most value indexes have two weaknesses. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors and industries. Obviously, they are not: my monthly dashboard here shows how valuation and quality metrics may vary across sectors.

The second weakness is to rely too much on the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk to the strategy. Historical data shows that companies with low P/B have, on average, a lower return, a higher volatility and deeper draw-downs than companies with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow.

FNDB ignores P/B, whereas FVAL (reviewed here) gives it a lower weight than other passive value ETFs, and uses differentiated metrics for the banking industry. These methodological differences explain why these two ETFs have outperformed their competitors, by giving a higher weight to information technology. Technology is a sector with large intangible assets (especially massive R&D and large user databases), which are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

Takeaway

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is a “Large Value” ETF implementing the RAFI methodology. It is well-diversified across sectors and holdings, with a focus on financials and technology. FNDB has underperformed the benchmark since inception, but this period was unfavorable to most value-oriented strategies. Nonetheless, it has outperformed passively managed value ETFs for 8 years, except for FVAL. FNDB will change underlying indexes in June, but this should have a limited impact on the strategy: the stock universe and the metrics are mostly unchanged.

