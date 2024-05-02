Buying The Dip In Abeona Therapeutics After The Recent Manufacturing-Related CRL

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Abeona Therapeutics is a gene therapy company with a lead product candidate, Pz-cel, for recessive epidermolysis bullosa, or RDEB.
  • Pz-cel has shown higher efficacy than the competition in treating larger skin lesions in RDEB.
  • Despite receiving a complete response letter from the FDA, Abeona believes the manufacturing issues can be resolved and plans to submit a response by Q3 this year.
  • The stock is likely to bounce back to level before the CRL when the manufacturing issues are resolved and FDA approves the treatment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Vasuda Healthcare Analytics get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

female hand with impetigo, a bacterial infection that causes skin lesions

sruilk

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is a gene therapy company based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company's lead product candidate is Pz-cel, a gene therapy for recessive epidermolysis bullosa, RDEB.

Pz-cel has shown higher efficacy than the competition in larger skin

A special 20% discount is open on monthly and annual subscriptions for a limited time. A two-week free trial is also available.

This article was written by

Bhavneesh Sharma profile picture
Bhavneesh Sharma
7.25K Followers

With a robust academic background including an MBA in Finance from NYU-Stern, and an MD from Delhi University, my journey in the financial world has been diverse and enriching. My postgraduate training in medicine was conducted at Harvard and Cornell, thus laying a solid foundation for my current expertise.

As a registered investment advisor and professional money manager, I bring nearly a decade of experience in writing about income investing and biotech/pharma investing. My role at Vasuda Healthcare Analytics isn't just about leading; it's about fostering a community where breakthrough investment ideas in the biotech/pharma industry are not only shared but thrive.

My contributions stand out for their depth and breadth, offering exclusive analysis of income investing and long-term takeover potential biotech/pharma stocks. I specialize in identifying both short-term, catalyst-driven opportunities and crafting long-term investment strategies. Additionally, I provide detailed biotech analysis tailored to specific requests, ensuring that my audience stays ahead in the fast-evolving biotech sector.

Subscribers benefit from regular portfolio trade alerts and an interactive chat feature, fostering a dynamic dialogue and addressing any questions. Through my insights and guidance, investors can navigate the complexities of biotech investing with greater confidence and success.

I am also an instructor for the Udemy course on biotech catalyst investing.

Specialties:

High Growth Biotech/Pharma Investment Ideas, Exclusive Stock Analysis, Short-Term Catalyst-Driven and Long-Term Investment Strategies, Custom Biotech Analysis upon Request, Portfolio Trade Alerts and Interactive Dialogue

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long KRYS.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABEO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News