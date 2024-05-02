Ørsted A/S (DNNGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ørsted A/S. (OTCPK:DNNGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rasmus Haervig - Investor Relations
Mads Nipper - Group President and CEO
Trond Westlie - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harry Wyburd - BNP
Ahmed Farman - Jefferies
Kristian Tornoe - SEB
Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein
Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs
Casper Blom - Danske Bank
Robert Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley
Mark Freshney - UBS
Jenny Ping - Citi
Marc Ip Tat Kuen - Berenberg
Dominic Nash - Barclays
Louis Boujard - Oddo BHF

Operator

Wonderful good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ørsted Q1 2024 Earnings Call. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. And after the presentation, you have possibility to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. Today's speakers are Group President and CEO Mads Knipper and CFO Trond Westlie. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Mads Nipper

Thank you very much and hello everyone and thank you for joining our earnings call. First of all, I'm very happy to be joined today by you, Trond, our newly appointed CFO, Trond Westlie. Trond has strong competences and experience from his career as CFO in several global listed companies such as A.P. Moller-Maersk, Telenor and Aker Kvaerner. I will leave the word to Trond for introductory remarks when I hand over for the financials.

We decided to change and simplify the executive management structure at Ørsted to further sharpen the company's focus on project execution, financial discipline and value creation. As part of the new management structure, we have established a new commercial organization under the leadership of Rasmus Errboe, who is appointed Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer. And a lot of you have in the past quarter met with Rasmus in his capacity as interim CFO.

