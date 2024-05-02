Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Wernig - Managing Director, Acquisitions

Bill Lenehan - Chief Executive Officer

Josh Zhang - Former Vice President, Acquisitions

Gerry Morgan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Wes Golladay - Baird

R.J. Milligan - Raymond James

Jim Kammert - Evercore

Patrick Wernig

Thank you, Carla. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Actual results will be affected by known and unknown factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Our assumptions are not a guarantee of future performance, and some will prove to be incorrect. For a more detailed description of potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found at fcpt.com.

All the information presented on this call is current as of today, May 2, 2024. In addition, reconciliation to non-GAAP financial measures presented on this call such as FFO and AFFO can be found in the Company's supplemental report.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Lenehan

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter results. I will make introductory remarks and Patrick, Josh, and Gerry will comment further on the acquisition market and our financial results and capital position. We reported first quarter AFFO of $0.43 per share, which is $0.02 or 4.9%, up from Q1 last year. Our existing portfolio continues to perform very well, with 99.7% rent collections for the quarter and 99.6% occupancy at quarter end. Our EBITDAR to rent coverage in the first quarter was 4.9 times for the significant majority of our portfolio that reports this figure. This remains amongst the strongest coverage within the net lease industry.

According to Baird Research, year-over-year sales for the restaurant sector as a whole remained positive in the first quarter in the 4% range after flat results in January, which was impacted by bad weather. Similar to last quarter, casual dining saw small declines off strong levels in the prior year period. Darden reported a 1.8% decline in same-store sales for Olive Garden and a 2.3% increase for Longhorn for the quarter ending February 25th.

Overall, for Darden, restaurant-level EBITDA margin improved 70 basis points to 20.6% reflecting commodity pricing and productivity improvements. We know that our second largest tenant Brinker also announced positive results on Tuesday. Chili's same-store sales grew 3.5% and their restaurant-level EBITDA margin improved 90 basis points to 14.1%. FCPT acquired four properties in the quarter for $15.9 million at a 6.9% cap rate. All of the properties were in the medical retail sector and we continue to benefit from establishing verticals in addition to restaurants, our historical core area of focus.

Similar to the fourth quarter of 2023, we slowed down acquisition activity in the quarter to reflect the current cost of capital of equity and debt in comparison to acquisition market pricing. The current capital markets backdrop and seller reticence to accept higher cap rates has made it challenging to deploy capital accretively. In this environment we remain disciplined at allocators of capital.

As we stated in the past, several quarters as well, we have established mental models and structure team incentives to discourage deploying capital just to grow the company size without also increasing per-share metrics of earnings or intrinsic value.

Turning to capital sources. We issued $6.9 million of equity early in the first quarter at an average offering price of $25.38. In March, we issued $85 million of term loans utilizing the accordion feature of our credit facility to achieve favorable borrowing costs. $50 million of the offering was used to pay down a private note debt maturity that was due in June of 2024. Our balance sheet is in great shape with our next debt maturity not scheduled until November 2025. The remaining $35 million was used to fund acquisitions.

While we normally do not get into detail on individual tenants, we are aware that of the public reports that Thai Union is exploring options for Red Lobster including selling the brand or restructuring alternatives. Before going into detail, it is important to note that we own a group of stores with below average brand rents and above average brand EBITDAR to rent coverage.

Now on to specifics. First, I'll start with portfolio management. In 2022, we noticed a few stores beginning to show weaker performance through our monitoring of store level sales and profitability. Over the next 18 months, we sold some of our highest rent and lower-performing stores at an average cap rate of 6.5% and a positive gain. This dropped our exposure from 2.9% of annual base rent to 1.7% today.

Today, we own 18 properties of which 10 are in a master lease with an average rent of $276000. The remaining eight are low rent ground leases and outparcels with average rent of $117000. Blended together, this equates to an average rent of $206000 per property. In both the case of the master lease and the ground leases, we have good rent coverage.

Second, it's important to remember that we were highly selective in acquiring Red Lobsters in the first place. Over the years, we passed on a lot of Red Lobster locations, where the rent was set very high for the underlying store performance it was low. We recently reviewed nearly 200 Red Lobster rent comps to compare to our 18 locations. We found that 15 of our 18 restaurants have rents below the brand median for this comp set and the remaining three were in the ballpark of brand median rent. While we hope it lasts or voids restructuring, if it does come to that we feel that we are well positioned to manage the process.

More importantly, in March, we announced Gerry's retirement from FCPT and Patrick's promotion to CFO. This transaction has careful has been carefully planned over the last year and a half and will be completed tomorrow. I would like to sincerely thank Gerry for his service and contributions in helping us grow from a spinoff or into 2015. Gerry was here day one as part of six employees many years ago. Gerry has been a great financial steward and has been instrumental in helping make FCPT what it is today.

While Gerry will be around in the interim adviser role to support the team, we wish him all the best in the future. I'm also very excited to have Patrick stepped up in the CFO role. Patrick was working on the creation of Four Corners at JPMorgan even before Four Corners existed. He was one of our first hires and brings a deep understanding of our capital markets, our acquisition process and our culture.

With that, I'll hand it over to Patrick to further discuss the investment environment.

Patrick Wernig

Thanks, Bill. Before I get into specifics on investments, I'd also like to just echo your comments about Gerry and his significant contribution to our company culture. I'd be remiss if I also didn't take this moment to thank him personally for over eight years and mentorship and guidance over the last 12 months as we work through the transition process.

Now turning to our acquisitions outlook, we are seeing a lot of interesting opportunities that may be added to the pipeline. Set another way, there's no shortage of tenants seeking net lease capital and there are fewer buyers out there pursuing them. What is missing that was a stable pricing environment where sellers are comfortable transacting at pricing that makes sense perfect for Four Corners.

And while we continue to see increases until our cap rate expectations as interest rates remain elevated, we've also seen that net lease pricing adjust more slowly than capital markets. So the bid-ask spread between buyers and sellers while converging still exists. That's resulted in transaction volume being down for the sector overall. For pointing out that net lease can be lumpy, while we had a slow start to the year in 2023, we also had a record acquisition year on the back of strong closings from April through July.

Overall, our portfolio now stands at 1,137 leases with Darden at 51% of our annual base rents and restaurants at 80%. Non-restaurant now 20% of our portfolio with automotive is our largest non-restaurant sector at 9% followed by medical retail at 8%. On the disposition front, we did not sell any properties in Q1, but we frequently receive reverse inquiries on our properties and continue to consider strategic dispositions as a potential attractive alternative to issuing new debt and equity capital as well as part of our active portfolio management strategy. We are fortunate that our portfolio continues to attract buyers and we can utilize dispositions for accretive capital recycling when needed or when capital markets are less attractive.

Josh, I'll turn it over to you.

Josh Zhang

Thanks, Patrick. Turning to leasing, we had 13 leases expiring in Q1 with all but two tenants renewing. Those 11 leases had positive renewal spreads of 12.5%. We expect positive results of the two sites that did not renew that we are early in the process there. These results reinforce our underwriting confidence that we are partnering with the right tenants and that the rents are set at attractive levels for the tenants in our portfolio.

Portfolio occupancy stands today at 99.6%, remains well positioned with only 0.9% and 2.2% of annual base rent maturing in 2024 and 2025 respectively. This ticked up slightly for the quarter, but we already have strong leads and re-leasing at several locations. To continuing on Bill's statements on Red Lobster, we understand bankruptcy can be a complicated and uncertain process, but if the brand is unable to avoid it, we are prepared to respond. Any offer made for rent reduction would be weighed against what we expect to be strong demand to backfill the properties given the real estate quality. Fortunately a lot of Red Lobsters are located adjacent to Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse stores, which means at least one of our preferred tenants already knows the sites well.

Before turning it over, I'd also like to thank Gerry for the past eight years of mentorship and service to FCPT. Gerry, I'll turn it over back to you.

Gerry Morgan

Thanks Josh. For the first quarter, our cash rental revenues grew 12.9% on a year-over-year basis including the benefit of rental increases and $329 million of acquisitions over the last 12 months. We reported $58.0 million of cash rental income in the first quarter after excluding $0.6 million of straight-line and other non-cash adjustments. And on a run rate basis current annual cash base rent for leases in place as of quarter end is $219.6 million and our weighted average five-year annual cash rent escalator remains at 1.4%.

We collected 99.7% of base rent in the quarter and there were no material changes to our collectability or credit reserves nor any balance sheet impairments. Cash G&A expense excluding stock-based compensation was $4.6 million, representing 7.9% of cash rental income for the quarter and compares to 8.4% for the prior year quarter.

Overall, leverage our net debt to adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was 5.6 times and our fixed charge coverage ratio was a very healthy 4.3 times. We have $277 million of liquidity comprised of $27 million of cash and $250 million of full revolver capacity at the beginning of the quarter. We remain committed and I know Patrick and the team will continue to maintain a conservative balance sheet and extend and layer our debt maturities as we can.

We issued $85 million of term in March as we mentioned and that did take care of our only debt maturity before November 2025. The loan matures in March of 2027 with a 12-month extension exercisable by us.

In conjunction with the offering, we entered into $85 million of interest rate swaps to fix the reference rate at 3.94% through maturity, including the credit margin of 0.95% determined by our current investment grade ratings, the effective interest rate is 4.89%. We are very appreciative of the support from our existing bank partners on the loan.

As the others mentioned this is my last quarter and earnings call at Four Corners, I too want to thank all of my colleagues here at Four Corners for their support and collaboration over the last eight plus years. And our Board, which is an amazing Board FCPT is a special place and I know it is in great hands going forward.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Carla for investor Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Anthony Paolone from JPMorgan.

Anthony Paolone

Thanks. And first of all, thanks Gerry for all the help over the years. So good luck with everything. My first question is on just cost of capital versus yields. And so if we think about just like your blended cost of capital right now, it seems like maybe a high sixes thereabouts and you've been doing deals, do you think that's enough, or where do you think yields need to be for you to feel like you could lean into transactions more?

Bill Lenehan

It's a great question Anthony. It's darn close. We've been able to consistently acquire things with the seven handle after seven, eight years of 6.5 to six, seven cap rates. So it's quite close. We've been a little cautious. It's not super accretive where the market is, but with the with a slightly higher stock price of slightly lower 10-year or slightly higher cap rates it begins to really work. So we're being patient. We're not lowering our credit quality, our acquisitions we're playing for the long-term.

Anthony Paolone

And do you see a sizable pipeline that you like right now, so that if your capital costs do line up a bit better, you could turn it on a bit faster and more robustly, or does the pipeline…

Bill Lenehan

That's exactly right. And that informs our confidence to be patient that to the extent that the numbers lined up a little bit better. We feel like there's some a buildup in the market. And that we could be -- we could deploy capital accretively again, if the numbers were slightly different.

Anthony Paolone

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Wes Golladay from Baird.

Wes Golladay

Hey. Good morning everyone and congrats Gerry and Patrick. I just want to go back to the comment about the strong demand for the Red Lobster units and in a worst case scenario.

If you can clarify or just give us maybe some of your views on how quickly you can turn a unit maybe where you see the mark-to-market and if you would in this situation happened to release it, would you look to put in TI.'s if you have the choice.

Bill Lenehan

Honestly Wes, I don't think there's the high likelihood that we will be getting these buildings back. I mean eight of them are ground leases with $12 a foot rents. We get percentage rent from those properties. They're healthy. The master lease is well covered.

We sold the weaker properties. So I don't think that that's likely. But to directly answer your question these are in good locations as Pat mentioned, there very often next to a Longhorn or an Olive Garden just to remind everyone Red Lobster was a Darden brand a decade ago.

So I think it's unlikely. I think if we get back to ground lease properties, we'd likely make money. And I think it's highly unlikely they'd reject the entire master lease. But if they did, I'm not concerned as far as TI.'s -- TI.'s on a couple of buildings in the context of a $3 billion company, isn't terribly meaningful. It would be part of the whole bargain that you'd have with the new tenant.

So I don't think we think about it as a hard no. It wouldn't be part of the negotiation. But again, I think it's pretty unlikely. But as Josh mentioned, restructurings if it comes to that are uncertain. And I would just say that we have a lot of experience investing in distressed properties. In my background and Jim's background, we're well equipped to handle it.

Wes Golladay

And then when we look at the pipeline what are you seeing as far as deal volume and goes is that you're closing more deals on the medical retailers? That's just because the more realistic pricing is the volume gets bigger there. How do you see more opportunities …

Bill Lenehan

No I think that it is just …

Wes Golladay

…for the third party transactions.

Bill Lenehan

Yeah. It's just -- that's just sort of lost small numbers and how it happened. We were looking at Automotive Service. We're looking at Medical Retail. We're looking at Restaurants.

I think the only thing that I would note on the acquisition pipeline is there seems to be more, larger portfolios being discussed now, as it's been nine to 12 months with a difficult acquisition environment and people are starting to face debt maturities, equity partners are on private deals seeing higher cost of capital just like the public markets. So we're seeing more of that but nothing that's hit us yet.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And then just last one for me. On the disposition front you have a lot of assets that are in high-demand in the private market. What type of spread and initial spread do you think you can get and redeploy the capital at?

And then also another component of the value creation would be the annual escalators and the new properties, do you think that will be higher? What do you buy versus what you're selling?

Bill Lenehan

It will be lower -- I will answer the last question first. It won't be lower. We have seen some higher escalations. We've seen some more discipline on tenant friendly lease extensions. As far as dispositions we get inquiry -- incoming inquiries you know almost daily certainly weekly.

Very often those are in the mid-fives, but we like our existing portfolio, so to be incentivized to sell something needs to be compelling and so on -- and I would also mention that very often the buyers they need to get financing.

They're part of a 1031 exchange. And so the closing rates are 50-50 and that means it's a bunch of work to do. So it's an option. As you say, we have hundreds of buildings leased to investment-grade tenants that are very desirable. But it hasn't been compelling mathematically for us just yet.

Wes Golladay

Thanks for the time everyone.

Bill Lenehan

Thank you, Wes

And our next question comes from R.J. Milligan from Raymond James.

R.J. Milligan

Hey, good morning, guys. Actually, my questions have been answered, but I just wanted to stay in the queue, congratulate Patrick, on the new role. And more importantly, thank you, Gerry, for the relationship over the past eight years. I really appreciate all of your help and congratulations on your retirement.

Gerry Morgan

Thank you, R.J.

Patrick Wernig

Thanks R.J.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jim Kammert from Evercore.

Jim Kammert

Good morning. Thank you. Bill, building on your comment that potentially there are some larger portfolios out there, which makes sense largely right, their pressures are magnified given the scale of what they have to refinance or pay off, et cetera. But does that mean -- how would you think about that from Four Corner's perspective, if there is a $300 million portfolio out there, would you require a bigger wider spread to your cost of capital at the time than a pipeline of one-offs because you maybe precluding yourself from optionality to see the market evolve over time. I'm just curious how you think about a bigger transaction versus the -- you've been a pretty steady cadence of one-offs?

Bill Lenehan

Yeah. It's a really great question. The crux of it though is, is it $300 million of one tenant? Or is it $300 million of a diversified pool that's for argument's sake is analogous to our existing portfolio? What we've seen in the market is that the $300 million of one tenant trades at a discount because you're buying tenant concentration when you buy that, a well-diversified pool less so. So I would look at a well-diversified pool that we're buying as very efficient. So I wouldn't demand a premium. $300 million of sale leaseback of one tenant in today's market would get discounted pricing or a premium cap rate, however you want to say it.

And I think the other thing that we've noticed in the market -- the other thing we've noticed in the market just to close the loop is that REITs generally, my feeling is that if acquisitions require capital raises, there's a higher level of hesitancy because bank debt capital is more dear, capital markets are more fickle and most people are a little bit where we are, where they'd like to see their stock price a little higher. So a transaction that requires a capital raise, three, four years ago, that was an advantage. You wanted a reason to go to the capital markets today that causes pause.

Jim Kammert

Very good color. And just to close the loop, I know it's a fluid situation, but on those, let's just call them, larger portfolios from your perspective, what kind of dollar value that is in your shadow pipeline today, say, versus six or nine months ago? Just ballpark, curious what you're looking at.

Bill Lenehan

Yeah. These are more quite large transactions that we're kicking the tires on, but I want to just be very clear, nothing is imminent or even probable. Just things that we're looking at, we have, we've looked -- we've had large transactions that we've been looking at since inception, we've done a handful of them with Brinker, with a bank that was selling some net lease a year ago, but nothing is imminent or probable. It's just an observation that they seem to be more prevalent than in the past.

Jim Kammert

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

And that was our final question, I will hand back over to Bill for final remarks.

Bill Lenehan

Great. Thank you, everyone, and another efficient conference call. If anyone has any questions, please reach out. Thank you.

