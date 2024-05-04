13 Fast-Growing REITs With Strong Balance Sheets

May 04, 2024 9:00 AM ETVNQ, AMH, INVH, CUBE, EGP, EPRT, VICI, PSA, IRT, PLD, IIPR, TRNO, RYN, REXR, FR, EXR, NSA
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There are two types of REITs: COWs (Cash Only Wanted) that focus on high dividend yield, and FROGs (Fast Rate of Growth) that prioritize maximizing total return.
  • Higher yield usually means lower gain, and vice versa, so investors generally have to choose between the two.
  • This article lists 13 REITS that have grown Funds From Operations at double-digit rates, maintain ample liquidity, and have outperformed the average REIT over the past 3 years.
  • The outlook for FROG investing is then addressed.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

3D frog with a piggybank

3D_generator

There are two kinds of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that investors are constantly seeking. One is COWs (Cash Only Wanted), where the object of the game is to milk the company for its safe, above-average dividend yield. The other is FROGs (Fast Rate of

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.47K Followers

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
AMH--
American Homes 4 Rent
INVH--
Invitation Homes Inc.
CUBE--
CubeSmart
EGP--
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News