Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) is an aspiring electric vehicle [EV] company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. NWTN is extremely overvalued with a market cap of $1.9B based on current B share price of $6.60, latest reported revenues of only $583k, and a net annual loss of -$100M.

NWTN was formed in 2022 in a de-SPAC transaction that merged East Stone Acquisition Corp. with ICONIQ Holding Limited, which valued this new public entity at $2.5B. The company describes itself as a provider of passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China.

The company shipped just ten vehicles to one customer as of latest-reported financials for the six months ended June 2023. In the subsequent months through October 2023, an additional two vehicles were shipped (see footnote #12 of NWTN's 6K dated January 5, 2024), which enabled the Chairman and CEO – Alan Nan Wu – to receive a 3.635M super-voting A share earn-out of for shipping an aggregate of only 12 vehicles before the end of 2023. These shares were issued in October 2023 and a corresponding non-cash charge of $11.7M was recorded as an SG&A expense.

For the six months ended June 2023, the ten shipped vehicles contributed to revenues of $583K with a slim gross margin of 10.8% on those sales. The company incurred operating expenses of -$48.3M, an additional contingency loss of -$23.0M related to an indemnification in connection with an ongoing lawsuit against the company, and a net loss of -$69.8M.

1H 2023 Income Statement 1H 2023 1H 2022 Revenues $0.583M - COGS $0.520M - Gross Profit $0.063M - % of revenues 10.8% - Operating Expenses $48.367M $8.091M Operating Loss ($48.304M) ($8.091M) Contingency Litigation Loss ($23.01M) - Other $1.560M ($1.147M) Net Loss Before Minority Interest ($69.755M) ($9.238M) Minority Interest in Earnings $1.199M $0.268M Net Loss ($68.556M) ($8.970M) Net Loss Per Share ($0.24) ($0.04) Weighted Average Shares 286.2M 240.0M Click to enlarge

Source: 6K

In the first half of 2023, NWTN's operating cash flow was -$130M, as the gross cash balance sunk to $73M (excluding a PIPE escrow that I will cover later). The net cash balance was $48M (after subtracting financial loans outstanding of $21M and $5M in operating leases) as of June 30, 2023.

After the last reporting period ended in June 2023, NWTN disclosed a subsequent payment of $28.9M (see Evergrande discussion below) and subsequent loans from two related parties totaling $42.4M, per footnote #18 of NWTN’s 6K filing on January 5, 2024.

NWTN also has 14.84M warrants outstanding related to the de-SPAC in 2022. The exercise price of these warrants is between $11.50 and $12, and are currently out of the money.

As mentioned, NWTN transferred $28.9M in August 2023 to China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. (0708.HK) as part of planned $496.8M (HKD 3.89B) investment for a 27.5% stake in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle. In September 2023, NWTN suspended the planned $496.8M investment as the overleveraged parent company - Evergrande Group - came under attack by its creditors. In February 2024, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle publicly stated that it had suspended negotiations on amendments to the terms of the share subscription agreement with NWTN. The $28.9M payment by NWTN, however, is unlikely to be recovered given the Evergrande Group debt restructuring and pending bankruptcy.

According to footnote #7 of NWTN’s 6K filing on January 5, 2024, seven shareholders of the company entered into a very onerous $200M PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing in November 2022. In effect, NWTN has to guarantee the PIPE investors a minimum 15% annual return on its remaining holding of NWTN shares for a period of 24 months, to be paid on a semi-annual basis. The cost base is $10.26 per share. While this was a cash pledge agreement, $100M was put into escrow and is categorized as a long-term asset on NWTN's balance sheet.

If the market price of NWTN's shares drop below $10.26 and the total difference between market price and US$10.26 (plus the shortage to make the guaranteed 15% minimum annual return) exceeds the escrow account balance of $100 million, NWTN has to deposit additional funds to make up the difference. As of December 31, 2023, NWTN's market share price of $7.78 was lower than US$10.26 per share. So, the company has to compensate the PIPE Investor to make guaranteed 15% minimum annual return, which amounted to approximately US$33.9M (as the current stock price of $6.60 is lower than $7.78, the liability is even greater today). As of January 5, 2024, no disbursement has been negotiated or reflected in NWTN’s latest-available balance sheet.

In effect, this is a toxic PIPE, where a decreasing stock price creates an increasing loss for the company. If NWTN shares fall even close to their fundamental value of near-zero in my opinion, the non-PIPE equity owners would have a huge loss. For example, assume for simplicity’s sake that NWTN shares fell to $3 where they were trading at in March (which is still a lofty $859M market cap) and stay at this still-frothy $3-level until the escrow period ends in November 2024 (creating a VWAP of $3). NWTN would have to pay $100.76M to the PIPE investors ($10.26 - $3 x $100M/$10.26 + $100M x 15% x 2) plus escrow agent fees, effectively wiping out the $100M escrow account asset. If NWTN shares fell below $3, the company would have to pay even more. Only if NWTN shares jumped to 30% above $10.26 to $13.34 (a $3.8B market cap), would the full escrow be returned to the company. In addition, someone has to pay back the $100M principal to the PIPE investors.

The total unaccounted PIPE liability ranges from $33.9M via the company’s own estimation as of December 2023 to over $100M (net of the escrow amount on NWTN’s balance sheet), if the company has to cover the total PIPE liability and the stock price drops to $3.

If we adjust NWTN's financials for the above inputs, cash net of borrowings would decrease to $19.1M ($48M - $28.9M Evergrande outflow), financial loans would rise to $63.4M ($21M + $42.4M), and balance sheet liabilities could rise by at least $33.9M, and could be $100M more if we just account for the toxic PIPE effect of a $3 stock price.

Thus, NWTN's had adjusted net cash of $19M as of June 2023, in face of a previous six-month operating cash burn rate of $130M, mounting debt/borrowing costs, and substantial potential liabilities. NWTN may be closer to insolvency than the current market price indicates, in my view.

This cash crunch is not just theoretical. In December 2023, management had to pay-in-kind to a supplier (308k NWTN B shares) in order to resolve a $2M invoice (source: footnote #18, 6K dated January 5, 2024).

NWTN has had a recent wave of COO, CFO and accounting officer changes. The current Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, Leo Xi Lin, took over in late March 2024. His predecessor Damon Danlu Xian stepped down as Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, only three months after he took over the financial duties from the CFO, Peter Jianfeng Chen, who resigned in January 2024. Also, Xiaoguang Sun resigned as Chief Operating Officer effective November 29, 2023.

The big picture is NWTN is not a well-managed company in my opinion, and appears far away from EV volume production with only 12 vehicles shipped to customers as of October 2023.

So how did NWTN achieve a $2B valuation? UAE-supported NWTN can be viewed as a copy-cat version of the highly-valued Saudi-backed Lucid (LCID) EV venture. Perhaps NWTN has been able to ride the valuation coattails of Lucid.

Still, Lucid, whose market cap had exceeded $50B, is now down to $5.9B, currently trading at 8.6x LTM revenues of $595M. Lucid stock price has corrected -68% over the last year and -95% from its peak in November 2021. NWTN has not corrected like LCID: -40% over the last year, and -50% from its peak in December 2022.

Data by YCharts

NWTN is still in the development phase. Management presents an asset-light manufacturing model through strategic partnerships. The Jinhau provincial government and its associated manufacturing sites are given as key manufacturing partners. Dubai-based W Motors is mentioned as a supply partner, with plans to have a joint manufacturing site in Dubai after 2025. The company also claims to have patent-protected EV designs. But these production and design plans are still on paper.

The web site is slick, featuring photos of the Muse EVs. On the web site, the company is diversifying into green hydrogen and energy storage, but with no substantive product, manufacturing or detailed explanation.

In the 20F filing, management alluded to “vehicle sales agreements” of 500 units in 2023, 1,000 units in 2024, and 2,000 units in 2025. Obviously, 2023 did not materialize. The lesson here is, either you have a binding customer purchase or you don’t. A lot of aspiring EV companies have their “vehicle sales agreements” figures that may not tell the whole picture.

NWTN has now burned through the hundreds of millions of dollars that it raised since 2022 without much to show for it. In my view, the company will have to raise a large slug of dilutive capital to keep going, or shut down.

In fact, Workhorse Group (WKHS) would be a much better comparable stock for NWTN than LCID (see this past WKHS article). Like Workhorse, NWTN has neither substantial revenues nor high-volume production today (vs Lucid’s $595M in revenues). Like Workhorse, NWTN depended on third-parties for production and design expertise and had poor management execution that has burned through enormous amounts of cash. One difference is Workhorse is trading at 3.6x LTM revenues of $13M, while NWTN at a $1.9B market cap is trading at 3,240x revenues of $583k. Another difference is that Workhorse shares have corrected -99.6% from a stock price peak of $41.34 ($5.0B market cap) in February 2021 to $0.1512 ($48M) currently. In contrast, NWTN still sports a market cap of $1.9B, which is not sustainable in my view.

One catalyst for a correction may be when NWTN has to report calendar year 2023 results. The relatively tardy 20F for 2022 was filed on May 24, 2023. The company will probably report 2023 results around late May 2024, and is required as a foreign filer to report no later than June 30th. 2H 2023 revenues will be fairly sparse, given only two cars were delivered in the July to October time frame. Near-zero revenues combined with massive operating and one-time losses should negatively impact NWTN shares.

In my view, a larger catalyst for a stock free fall would be bankruptcy, or a highly-dilutive capital injection exacerbated by NWTN’s toxic PIPE terms.

Short interest is only 0.01% of shares outstanding or 29k shares, which is unusually attractive for a bubble stock like NWTN. Average daily trading volume is 55k shares or $350k. And there are 537k shares available to short. The one catch is a very high stock borrow rate that is currently -118%, and has been at the -100% level for quite a while. In my opinion, NWTN’s extremely high stock borrow rate indicates lenders are very nervous to lend the stock, and is usually a sign that capitulation is not far off.

Currently, NWTN is mainly reselling EVs. Their latest purchase agreement was $5.5M (RMB 39.7M) for 122 EVs or $45k per vehicle. NWTN can then resell them at a higher price ($58k per vehicle so far, $583k/10). This is a low-value distributor business model, which normally has razor-thin margins, a single-digit P/E, and well-below 1x revenue multiple. But if NWTN can successfully produce in volume a differentiated EV in the Middle-East for the Middle-East, it can potentially get a premium price and become a profitable company with substantial revenues.

Currently, however, the Chinese EV market is a bloodbath, which is having global EV repercussions. So, the timing of NWTN’s market entrance is not ideal when there is an expanding global EV supply glut. But in the longer run, there is a glimmer of hope.

The biggest risk in shorting NWTN is timing and counterparty risk. The stock could remain irrationally valued for longer than anyone expects. Perhaps there are deep-pocketed backers of NWTN that do not want the stock to go down. Also, the stock borrow rate can stay at these nosebleed levels for an abnormally extended time period.

But as a fundamental investor, NWTN has all the makings of a perfect fundamental short. Extremely overvalued, nominal revenues, huge losses, as well as low short interest.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.