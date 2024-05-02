Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Morgado - Senior VP of Finance & North America CFO
Joyce Mullen - President, CEO & Director
Glynis Bryan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Cardoso - JPMorgan
Adam Tindle - Raymond James
Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company
Victor Santiago - Stifel
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Insight Enterprises First Quarter 2024 Operating Results. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand it over to your host, James Morgado, SVP of Finance and CFO of North America. Please go ahead.

James Morgado

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining the Insight Enterprises earnings conference call. Today, we will be discussing the company's operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm James Morgado, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Insight North America. Joining me is Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer and Glynis Bryan, Chief Financial Officer.

If you do not have a copy of the earnings release or the accompanying slide presentation that was posted this morning and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, you will find it on our website at insight.com under the Investor Relations section.

Today's call, including the question-and-answer period, is being webcast live and can also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of our website at insight.com. An archived copy of this conference call will be available approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will remain on our website for a limited time.

This conference call and the associated webcast contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 2, 2024. This call is the property of Insight Enterprises. Any

