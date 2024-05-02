bjdlzx

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Management announced that the next monthly dividend will be C$.15 a share. The company has a lot more room to grow that dividend along with a debt free balance sheet. Furthermore, this is one of the few companies I follow that is growing production and the dividend at the same time. Now the first quarter Canadian winter put a quarterly crimp in those growth plans. But management is adjusting guidance to take into account the actual results of the first quarter. Management has not given up on the long-term growth plans. This is that rare slow growth and income play that should treat income investors very well over time.

The previous article noted that the dividend was well supported. Since this has long been a growth story, the large dividend increase was a surprise. It may be an attempt to meet the market demands for more investor returns that would hopefully erase the perceived stock price discount. But it also sends a strong message to the market that this will be a growth and income play rather than a growth play with a dividend.

The first quarter challenges caused some to question the dividend. However, management has made clear there is plenty of liquidity even if winter causes extra challenges and the costs that go with that. Furthermore, the message from management throughout the presentation is there is a lot more cash flow in the future as the management plans unfold.

Debt

Management indicated that balance sheet strength is the top priority. However, a debt free company like this one can choose to borrow to pay the dividend without sacrificing much financial strength. It is very unlikely to come to that given the company profitability.

The other consideration is that debt free companies and low debt companies rarely run into serious trouble. The lack of debt gives them all the chances they need (and probably more) to succeed in the long-term. That rough Canadian winter that might have caused a leveraged company to go bankrupt is not a big deal here. All management did is adjust the full year figure to account for a worse than expected first quarter while the full year plan remains in place.

The dividend payout ratio is relatively low. Therefore, the dividend can be defended with activity cutbacks as there is no debt to service here. Management simply "collects checks" from whatever they produce to pay the dividend until commodity prices recover. That makes the payout from this upstream player far sturdier than is the case with many other upstream companies I follow even though it is still dependent upon commodity price levels.

Production

One of the reasons for the far above average profitability is the emphasis on condensate production with the natural gas production.

Paramount Resources Quarterly Production Comparison (Paramount Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

As shown above, where many companies would report light oil production, this company is reporting condensate. Condensate in Canada traditionally sells at a premium because Canada needs to import condensate to use with heavy oil and thermal oil production to make that production flow through pipelines to the refinery.

That extra money for the premium goes straight to the bottom line with minimal extra deductions because the wells drilled cost roughly the same as the ones competitors drill to get oil with the production.

The good news is that very valuable condensate production increased despite the rough Canadian winter conditions and despite the fact that production overall went down from the fourth quarter. That means that the production mix became more valuable to offset the effects of a production decline.

Paramount Resources Netback Calculation (Paramount Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Even though the respective prices earned (columns continue from the previous slide with a $/BOE added) declined from both quarterly comparisons, the more valuable production mix effected muted that decline to some extent.

The operating expenses are far closer to those of a natural gas producer than a typical oil producer. That accounts for the cash flow and profitability even though natural gas prices (in particular) continued to remain low. The very profitable sales mix gives this upstream producer a little more flexibility during times of weak commodity prices than is typical for many companies that I follow.

Well Profitability

Ever since this company purchased what was Apache Canada several years back, this management has labored to increase the profitability of the natural gas production. This has meant a complete operating and sales overhaul to affected everything from lower production costs to a much better marketing campaign to sell the products. Obviously, the product mix improved from basically dry gas production as well.

Management has gotten the original purchase price of C$459 million (approximately) back many times over as I covered in previous articles. The properties acquired are now a big part of the company production.

Paramount Resources Wapiti Well Performance (Paramount Resources First Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This company has very large production from the wells drilled. Anytime a well produces 200,000 BOED in the first 500 days of production, an investor can be sure that those are extremely profitable wells. In this case, there are more than a few of those on the graph. A similar statement can be made about wells that produce more than 100,000 BOED in less than a year (as shown at the 250-day mark on the graph). You do not need too many of these wells to be very profitable. Clearly this company has a lot of those wells.

The capital efficiency shown in the slide is slightly above pure natural gas producers (which typically run in the (C$8,000 to C$9500 per BOED range for the companies I follow). But the production mix shown previously is far above a dry gas producer.

This combination of low costs and a debt free balance sheet when combined with the production mix allows this management to grow production long-term at roughly 10% or slightly below that per year while paying a generous monthly dividend. Not many upstream companies that I follow can accomplish that.

Value

After the weak first quarter, this management is probably looking at a return to normal conditions. The Alberta fire season of last year is highly unlikely to repeat. While natural gas prices remain weak, the capacity to export natural gas is going to increase dramatically over the next few years for North America. That could lead North America to join the far stronger pricing of the world market. In simple terms, the stock price is probably at a low (rather than a high) due to the outlook for natural gas.

Paramount Resources Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 2, 2024)

The recent dividend increase should increase that yield percentage 20% even considering the graph above is in United States dollars. That makes the yield historically high.

Management intends to continue to grow production because the overall product mix is profitable enough to justify that growth even with weak natural gas prices.

Shareholders likely can look towards long term production growth of 10% plus a roughly 6% yield (at the new dividend rate). This is an outstanding return for an upstream company that is debt free.

The price earnings ratio is likely to expand as the track record of slow growth and dividend increases becomes established.

This was a company that for a long time, built production and then sold most of it to clear the balance sheet and start over again. The company is now large enough and profitable enough that this process no longer needs to happen. But the market will demand a track record that supports the new way of doing things.

The stock is likely an easy double over the five-year period and so remains a strong buy. The severe winter and accompanying challenges will happen in Canada from time to time. However, that is not as important as the debt free balance sheet and the attainable long-term goal of production growth and dividend growth.

Risks

Any upstream producer is subject to the low visibility and high volatility of commodity prices.

A lot of the company risk is reduced with the debt free balance sheet. If something unfavorable happens, there is a whole lot of financial flexibility when a company is debt free that many competitors do not have.

This management got into several areas that are reviving due to modern completion techniques early. There is no guarantee that management will in the future find more turnaround projects of this nature. Canadian acreage is dirt cheap compared to the United States. At some point, that could change.

There is always the risk of loss of key personnel. This is a family-owned company. There is no guarantee that the next generation will do as well as the current generation. Family squabbles have been known to destroy very profitable arrangements.

