Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 7:05 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Guenther - Chief Sustainability Officer and Head, Investor Relations
John Romano - CEO & Director
John Srivisal - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
John Spector - UBS
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Mike Leithead - Barclays
Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global
Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Turner Hinrichs - Morgan Stanley
Roger Spitz - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tronox Holdings' Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Guenther, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Guenther

Thank you, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast.

Turning to Slide 2, on our call today are John Romano, Chief Executive Officer, and John Srivisal, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. We will be using slides as we move through today's call. You can access the presentation on our website at investor.tronox.com.

Moving to Slide 3, a friendly reminder that comments made on this call and the information provided in our presentation and on our website include certain statements that are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the specific factors summarized in our SEC filing. This information represents our best judgment based on what we know today. However, actual results may vary based on these risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

During the conference call we will

Recommended For You

About TROX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TROX

Trending Analysis

Trending News