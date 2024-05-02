Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chad Keetch - EVP, Chief Investment Officer & Secretary
Barry Port - CEO & Director
Spencer Burton - President, COO, Ensign Services Inc
Suzanne Snapper - CFO, EVP & Director

Conference Call Participants

Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
Scott Fidel - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Thanks for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ensign Group, Inc., First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Keetch. You may begin.

Chad Keetch

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. We filed our earnings press release yesterday, and it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will also be available on our website until 5:00 PM Pacific on Friday, May 31, 2024. We want to remind anyone that may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, May 2, 2024, and these statements have not been or will be updated subsequent to today's call.

Also, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results.

Except as required by federal securities laws, Ensign and its independent subsidiaries do not undertake to

