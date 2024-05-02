Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Laura Campbell - EVP, IR & Marketing
Victor Coleman - Chairman & CEO
Mark Lammas - President & Treasurer
Harout Diramerian - CFO
Arthur Suazo - EVP, Leasing

Conference Call Participants

Michael Griffin - Citigroup
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo Securities
Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies
Camille Bonnel - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs Group
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street Advisors
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho Securities
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Richard Anderson - Wedbush Securities
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co.
William Catherwood - BTIG
Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Hudson Pacific Properties First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now hand you over to Laura Campbell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing, to begin. Please go ahead.

Laura Campbell

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Victor Coleman, CEO and Chairman; Mark Lammas, President; Harout Diramerian, CFO; and Art Suazo, EVP of Leasing. Yesterday, we filed our earnings release and supplemental on an 8-K with the SEC, and both are now available on our website.

An audio webcast of this call will also be available for replay on our website. Some of the information we'll share on the call today is forward-looking in nature. Please reference our earnings release and supplemental for statements regarding forward-looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used on this call.

Today, Victor will discuss industry and market trends as well as other highlights from the quarter. Mark will provide an update on our office and studio operations

Recommended For You

About HPP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HPP

Trending Analysis

Trending News