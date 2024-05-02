Woolworths Group Limited (WOLWF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCPK:WOLWF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call May 1, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Banducci - Managing Director and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Kierath - Barrenjoey
Michael Simotas - Jefferies
David Errington - Bank of America
Shaun Cousins - UBS
Ben Gilbert - Jordan
Lisa Deng - Goldman Sachs
Bryan Raymond - JPMorgan
Craig Woolford - MST Marquee
Phil Kimber - E&P Capital
Richard Barwick - CLSA
Ross Curran - Macquarie

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Woolworths Group F '24 Q3 Sales Announcement. [Operator Instructions] There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brad Banducci, Managing Director and CEO of Woolworths Group. Please go ahead.

Brad Banducci

Good morning, everyone. Before we start the call today, I would like to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation. And I'd like to pay my respects to Elders, past the present. Thank you for joining us today for Woolworths Group's third quarter sales results for the F '24 financial year. Joining me this morning are Stephen Harrison, our CFO; Natalie Davis, Managing Director of Woolworths Supermarkets; Guy Brent, Managing Director of Woolworths Food Company; online from New Zealand, Spencer Sonn, Managing Director of Woolworths New Zealand; Dan Hake, Managing Director of BIG W; Annette Karantoni, Managing Director of Primary Connect; and also joining us are Amanda Bardwell and Sally Copland. Sally stepped into the role of Interim Managing Director of WooliesX in early April to allow Amanda to spend more time with our customers, partners and teams across the group as part of her transition plan before assuming the CEO role in September. Moving to our results.

