Markel Group Inc. (MKL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 7:32 PM ETMarkel Group Inc. (MKL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Gayner - Chief Executive Officer
Brian Costanzo - Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Noble - President, Insurance Operations

Conference Call Participants

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Andrew Andersen - Jefferies
Charlie Lederer - Citi
John Fox - Fenimore
Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets
Robert Farnam - Janney

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Markel Group First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

During the call today, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based on current assumptions and opinions concerning a variety of known and unknown risks. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or suggested by such forward-looking statements.

Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is included in the press release for our first quarter 2024 results as well as our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q including under the captions Safe Harbor and Cautionary Statement and Risk Factors.

We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during the call today. You may find the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a reconciliation to GAAP for these measures in the press release for our first quarter 2024 results or our most recent Form 10-K.

The press release for our first quarter 2024 results as well as our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q can be found on our website at www.mklgroup.com in the Investor Relations section. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Recommended For You

About MKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MKL

Trending Analysis

Trending News