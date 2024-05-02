Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Harry Blount - SVP, IR
Mark J. Barrenechea - CEO & CTO
Madhu Ranganathan - President, CFO and Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets
Billy Fitzsimmons - Jefferies
Adhir Kadve - Eight Capital
Thanos Moschopoulos - BMO capital markets
Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank
Stephanie Price - CIBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Open Text Corporation Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an analyst Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Harry Blount

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea, and OpenText's President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development, Madhu Ranganathan. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay, available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website. Earlier today, we posted our press release and investor presentation online. These materials will supplement our prepared remarks and can be accessed on the OpenText investor relations website, investors.opentext.com.

I'm pleased to inform you that OpenText management will be participating at the following upcoming conferences. Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 14th in New York. Barclays Leveraged Finance Conference on May 21st in Austin, CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on May 22nd in Toronto. Jefferies Software Conference on May 30th in Newport Coast, and Bank of America Global Tech Conference on June 6 in San Francisco.

