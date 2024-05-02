Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 7:50 PM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Greg McNiff - IR
Cheri Beranek - President, CEO
Dan Herzog - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company
Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners
Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Clearfield Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Greg McNiff, Investor Relations for Clearfield. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg McNiff

Thank you. Joining me on the call today are Cheri Beranek, Clearfield's President and CEO; and Dan Herzog, Clearfield's CFO. As a reminder, the slides in this presentation are controlled by you, the listener. Please advance forward through the presentation as the speaker presents their remarks.

Please note that during this call, management will be making remarks regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These remarks constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. It is important to also note that the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. The company cautions you to consider risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in today's press release, earnings presentation and on this conference call.

The Risk Factors section in Clearfield's most recent Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsequent filings on Form 10-Q provide a

Recommended For You

About CLFD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLFD

Trending Analysis

Trending News