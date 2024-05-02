hapabapa

In 2022, investors finally began to hope that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares would finally break out of their years-long sideways movement. Despite the weak overall market, the share price finally reached new all-time highs. The share price was driven by a strong pipeline and new approvals that appeared to be able to successfully close the patent gap.

Data by YCharts

However, there was a change in sentiment at the start of the new year. Not only did investors become more risk-averse again and defensive stocks tended to become less attractive, but the management of Bristol-Myers Squibb also had to significantly dampen optimism concerning growth. Doubts arose as to whether the patent gap could be closed under its own steam, especially when the outlook for the growth portfolio had to be significantly lowered. As a result, the share price has strongly underperformed since my last analysis in May 2023.

Data by YCharts

These doubts were reinforced when management made various acquisitions last year, taking debt to new record levels. Nevertheless, the term "growth" is now being used very cautiously. Investors now fear many years of stagnating or even shrinking sales. Given the patent situation for blockbusters such as Eliquis and Opdivo, this does not seem entirely far-fetched. After this events I have to reassess my bullish investment case for the company. Is the share now facing a lost decade or does the fundamental situation provide sufficient reason to expect future price gains?

The current problems for Bristol-Myers Squibb

The reason for the recent share price setback were the results for the first quarter. The figures themselves were in line with expectations. Revenue increased by 5% to 11.9 billion dollars, which was a good sign after the stagnating figures for 2023. This was mainly due to high sequential growth from Eliquis and, somewhat surprisingly, Revlimid. On the other hand, the significant decline in sales of Opdivo was a disappointment after presumably losing some market share to Merck's (MRK) Keytruda.

Operating income & net income were strongly negatively impacted by one-off effects in the course of the acquisitions made, but this was also expected. At 2.8 billion dollars, operating cash flow was roughly on par with the previous year. Operationally, therefore, everything remains in order and the new product portfolio performed well overall. So what triggered the 8.5% sell-off? It was impossible to say exactly.

It was probably a mixture of different things. On the one hand, the aforementioned decline at Opdivo, then the massive decline at Abecma, and finally, presumably, the announced cost-cutting program. The company plans to lay off 2,200 employees and save 1.5 billion in costs by the end of 2025 by focusing more efficiently. However, the savings will not be reflected in earnings as they are to be invested directly in promising pipeline programs. In this context, the company will bid farewell to programs and processes that belong to the company's bygone days. While this was probably an overdue step and overall a good news, investors had presumably hoped that it would have a positive effect on earnings or Management being more precise with the usage of the savings.

Another reason for the weak share price is likely to be the current communication of the medium-term development. Under the old CEO Caforio, medium-term sales targets and other useful key data for sales expectations were always communicated in recent years. Instead, under Chris Boerner there are currently only these very general targets.

Of course, we all realize how difficult it is to make forecasts of this kind, especially when you have no planning certainty for approvals and sales losses for expired patents. But this forecast allows for many interpretations over the next few years. As the general wording tends to favor a negative interpretation, investors acknowledge this uncertainty with a valuation discount. This problem was also part of the earnings call, where it was at least announced that more concrete targets would be communicated with the announcement of the sale price of Eliquis after 2026 in September this year.

After all the results were pretty solid and the market reaction seemed unjustified in my opinion. Nevertheless, a little more communication would be desirable, especially when three major acquisitions were made in 2023 alone after the original plan envisaged a significant reduction in debt following the Celgene acquisition. This gives the impression that the acquisitions were carried out somewhat hastily, as medium-term sales are urgently needed. But how should the takeovers be assessed?

Recent Acquisitions: Good deals or panic?

At its peak at the end of 2020, Bristol-Myers had debts of just under 51 billion dollars. This was reduced to no less than 37 billion dollars in the following years, before reaching a new record of 56 billion dollars in the course of the acquisitions. This compares to just 10 billion in cash. It would currently take four times the annual free cash flow to repay the debt. Even against the backdrop of high-interest rates, the takeovers have to be very convincing to justify this.

Data by YCharts

The first acquisition was Mirati Therapeutics in August for 5.8 billion dollars. This gives Bristol-Myers Squibb initial access to the already approved drug Krazati, a treatment for mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. There are also further opportunities in colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The product already contributed 20 million to earnings in the first quarter and analysts estimate the potential at 1.35 billion dollars a year.

MRTX 1719 is another early-stage drug in the pipeline that targets cancer cells lacking the MTAP gene. This accounts for around 10% of all cancers and, together with the fact that no side effects have yet been detected in the blood count, there is the potential for a multi-billion-dollar product. Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay an additional billion if the drug is approved, which underpins the potential.

In addition, access to further early-stage development programs is gained, the potential of which is currently difficult to assess. Overall, I would rate this acquisition as sensible and not too expensive.

The next takeover was in December. Karuna Therapeutics was acquired for 14 billion dollars. Although the company currently still has drugs on the market, KarXT is expected to be approved this year in the field of schizophrenia and probably accounted for the majority of the purchase price. KarXT differs from other schizophrenia drugs in that it does not act on dopamine receptors.

Dopamine receptors are the target of most antipsychotics, but they can also cause side effects such as Parkinson's 's-like symptoms. KarXT is designed to avoid these side effects. In addition, there are opportunities and hopes in the field of Alzheimer's psychosis.

A phase 3 trial is currently underway, although it must be remembered that Alzheimer's drugs have rarely been able to fulfill expectations in the past. Nevertheless, sales of USD 6-7 billion are estimated, which would be an important building block to offset Eliquis, for example, from 2026. In addition, the early-stage pipeline will also be replaced by some promising compounds. The value of this acquisition remains to be seen, especially as much depends on the success of KarXT in the Alzheimer's field. KarXT should generate at least 3-4 billion a year to justify the purchase price.

Just a few days after Karuna, the next acquisition, RayzeBio, was announced for 4.1 billion dollars. RayzeBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPTs) for the treatment of cancer. There are currently no market-ready indications. The most advanced preparation, RYZ101, is in phase 3 and the data is due to be analyzed in 2025.

Marketing authorization is therefore not expected until 2026 at the earliest. However, the market for radiopharmaceutical drugs is very promising and Bristol-Myers will gain access to various technical innovations in this area. I would also say that the price is right for this acquisition.

The company has positioned itself for the late 2020s in particular with these acquisitions. Presumably to compensate for Eliquis and Opdivo, which will lose their patent protection in 2026 and 2028. How successful the investments were remains to be seen. However, the first question is how things will look in the short and medium term. Management is talking about a transition phase, but what exactly does that mean?

Assessing the mid-term outlook

The so-called New Product Portfolio, consisting of 9 approved drugs, was the beacon of hope for offsetting the sales of expiring patents and even generating growth. These 9 drugs were originally expected to generate 10-13 billion dollars in 2025 and potentially more than 25 billion dollars in 2029. This initially looked promising before growth fell short of expectations for some candidates. Only 10 billion dollars in sales are now expected in 2026, which is a massive disappointment and casts serious doubt on the medium-term prospects. The sales forecasts for the candidates have also not been given for several quarters. What is the current state of the Growth Portfolio?

Reblozyl had a weak year in 2022 but was able to bounce back strongly in 2023 and is carrying momentum into the new year. It should generate at least 2 billion in sales in 2026, similar to Celgene's estimates at the time.

Inrebic has never really been able to generate momentum since market approval and fell short of expectations. At the time, Celgene had expected sales of 1 billion, last year it was 110 million and the patent expires in the USA in 2026. Inrebic is now only listed under "Other Growth Products", which speaks for itself.

Onureg has suffered a similar fate. Estimated by Bristol-Myers at 1 billion in sales, the drug has only generated 170 million in the three years since its approval. This drug was also transferred to "Other Growth Products". Not much more seems to be expected here.

Zeposia's growth was still quite high last year at 74%, but the base of 430 million is still low compared to the targeted 3 billion dollars. However, it should at least reach blockbuster status by 2025 and make an appropriate contribution to the medium-term target.

Like Zeposia, Breyanzi is still on a good growth path and it is still too early to judge the success of the drug. Here, too, blockbuster status should be achieved by 2025.

After a successful market launch, Abecma has become a problem child in recent quarters, with sales recently declining sharply by -44%. The management expects a significant recovery here thanks to a recent authorization extension. However, Abecma remains one of the main reasons why 2025 had to be canceled.

Opdualag is currently probably the most promising drug in the portfolio. It has already achieved sales of 620 million dollars in its second year and should reach blockbuster status this year.

Camzyos and Sotyktu have not been on the market for long, but the initial results currently look very promising. The two drugs together may already generate sales of 1 billion dollars.

This results in the following picture for the next few years:

Product 2023 2024e 2025e 2026e Reblozyl 1.008 1.500 2.000 2.500 Inrebic 110 150 200 250 Onureg 168 200 250 300 Zeposia 434 700 1.000 1.300 Breyanzi 364 650 1.000 1.400 Abecma 472 400 500 600 Camzyos 231 600 1.000 1.400 Sotyktu 170 450 900 1.500 Opdualag 627 1.000 1.600 2.200 Total 3.584 5.650 8.450 11.450 Click to enlarge

The target of 10 billion in 2026 should be achieved without much effort. Anything else would be a disappointment. By the end of the decade, 20 billion should be realistic, but several authorization extensions are still missing. This is roughly equivalent to the combined sales currently generated by Eliquis and Opdivo. However, this alone will not be enough to achieve the targeted growth at the end of the decade. I have tried to draw up a medium-term forecast. It naturally contains some uncertainties, but should provide a rough overview.

Authors Calculations

This takes into account the expired patents for Revlimid, Pomalyst, and Abraxane, and later for Opdivo, Eliquis, and Yervoy. Sales of the LOEs should fall from 10.5 billion to 0 by 2029, while sales of the key brands should fall from just under 30 billion to 15 billion. As you can see, the New Product Portfolio alone will not be able to close this gap. Additional sales from new candidates, some of which have not yet been approved, are also required.

Here, of course, the sales forecasts should be treated with particular caution. However, the key finding is that Bristol-Myers Squibb will probably have stagnating sales in the period from 2023-2029. We do not expect a major drop in sales; the successors appear to be strong enough for this. But it raises again the question of the lost decade from the beginning. What does this outlook mean for shareholders?

Priced for nothing?

Bristol-Myers Squibb's share price has already anticipated much of the pessimism and the cheap valuation it had a year ago during my analysis even became cheaper. The company is valued at twice its sales, which is the lowest value since the financial crisis. As is the price to free cash flow, which is at a record low of 7.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The undervaluation is also reflected in the dividend yield, which is currently 5.3%, well above the historical average of 2.9%. Also, the repurchase programs show strong progress in share count, reducing it by 10% in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The question is, however, is this a fair valuation for a company that is only expected to grow again in the next decade? I use a discounted cash flow model and make the following assumptions:

- Sales develop as outlined above, there should be minimal growth until 2032

- Gross margin is 75% as communicated

- Operating costs should fall from 57% to 52% of sales as a result of the efficiency programs

- Depreciation and amortization at around 20% of sales

- CAPEX at 3% of sales

- WACC at 8.5%

- Tax rate 21%

- Long-term growth rate 0%

Very conservative assumptions were deliberately made to allow for the possibility that the patent gap could not be closed completely. These assumptions result in a target price of $80, i.e. just under 80% upside. Regarding my original target of 100$ it is obvious that the latest developments had significant negative impact on the stock price. But it seems that the stock price dropped way more than just pricing in the new outlook. It shows how low the expectations for the company really are.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Bristol-Myers Squibb is facing a difficult time. The weakness of the New Product Portfolio has forced management to make three acquisitions that appear promising, but whose potential will only be realized at the end of the decade. Until then, the company has to deal with expiring patents, which should be compensated for but are unlikely to lead to growth.

However, the valuation is now so low that the coming weak years should be sufficiently priced in. The share price potential is there and, together with a generous dividend and share buyback programs, Bristol-Myers Squibb remains a clear buy for me despite some hurdles.