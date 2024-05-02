Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 8:21 PM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabela Klemes - Head, Investor Relations
Giuseppe Turchiarelli - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Enel Chile's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Victor and I will be your operator for today.

During this conference call, we may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect only our current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors are described in Enel Chile's press release reporting its first quarter 2024 results.

The presentation accompanying this conference call and Enel Chile's annual report on Form 20-F include under Risk Factors. You may access our first quarter 2024 results press release and presentation on our website www.enel.cl and our 20-F on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Enel Chile undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to disclose any development as a result of these forward-looking statements become inaccurate, except as required by law.

I will now like to turn the presentation over to Mrs. Isabela Klemes, Head of Investor Relations of Enel Chile. Please proceed.

Isabela Klemes

[Foreign language] Good morning and welcome to Enel Chile's 2024 first quarter results presentation. Thank you all for joining us today. My name is Isabela Klemes and I'm the Head of Investor Relations team. Joining me this morning is our CEO and CFO, Giuseppe Turchiarelli.

