DaVita Inc. (DVA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 8:25 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nic Eliason - Group Vice President, Investor Relations
Javier Rodriguez - Chief Executive Officer
Joel Ackerman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Mok - Barclays
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Dean Rosales - Wolfe Research
Gary Taylor - Cowen
A.J. Rice - UBS
Lisa Clive - Bernstein

Operator

Good evening. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DaVita First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you, Mr. Eliason, you may begin your conference.

Nic Eliason

Thank you. And welcome to our first quarter conference call. We appreciate your continued interest in our company. I’m Nic Eliason, Group Vice President of Investor Relations and joining me today are Javier Rodriguez, our CEO; and Joel Ackerman, our CFO.

Please note that during this call we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All of these statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For further details concerning these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our first quarter earnings press release and our SEC filings including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings that we make with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update these statements except as may be required

Recommended For You

About DVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DVA

Trending Analysis

Trending News