Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.3K Followers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rodney Sacks - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Hilton Schlosberg - Vice Chairman and Co-CEO
Thomas Kelly - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Filippo Falorni - Citi
Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan
Peter Grom - UBS
Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Monster Beverage Company First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to CEOs, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg. Please go ahead.

Rodney Sacks

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this call. I'm Rodney Sacks. Hilton Schlosberg, our Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer is on the call; as is Tom Kelly, our Chief Financial Officer. Tom Kelly will now read our cautionary statement.

Thomas Kelly

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and are based on currently available information regarding the expectations of management with respect to revenues, profitability, future business, future events, financial performance and trends. Management cautions that these statements are based on our current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the company that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made during this call.

Please refer to our filings with

Recommended For You

About MNST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Trending Analysis

Trending News