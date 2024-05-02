Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Niehaus - Investor Relations
Carrie Wheeler - Chief Executive Officer
Christy Schwartz - Chief Financial Officer, Interim
Dod Fraser - President, Open Exchange and Capital

Conference Call Participants

Dae Lee - JPMorgan
Ygal Arounian - Citi
Nick Jones - Citizens JMP
Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to Opendoor Technologies’ First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker today, Kimberly Niehaus, Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Kimberly Niehaus

Thank you and good afternoon. Details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and shareholder letter, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.opendoor.com. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking, including but not limited to statements regarding Opendoor's financial condition, anticipated financial performance, business strategy and plans, market opportunity and expansion, and management objectives for future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here.

Additional information that could cause actual results to differ

