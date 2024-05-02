Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Ng - VP of IR
Varun Krishna - CEO
Brian Brown - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs
Jeff Adelson - Morgan Stanley
Mark DeVries - Deutsche Bank
Derek Sommers - Jefferies
Brad Capuzzi - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Jay, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rocket Companies' Inc., First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sharon Ng, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Sharon Ng

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Rocket Companies' earnings conference call covering the first quarter of 2024. With us this afternoon are Rocket Companies' CEO, Varun Krishna, and our CFO, Brian Brown. Earlier today, we issued our first quarter and full year earnings release, which is available on our website at rocketcompanies.com under Investor Info. Also available on our website is an investor presentation.

Before I turn things over to Varun, let me quickly go over our disclaimers. On today's call, we provide you with information regarding our first quarter performance, as well as our financial outlook. This conference call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and the assumptions we mention today.

We encourage you to consider the risk factors contained in our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to update

