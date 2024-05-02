DNY59

Earnings of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will most probably increase this year on the back of both loan growth and margin expansion. Regional economic factors will drive loan growth while changes in the asset mix and interest rate cuts will drive the margin’s expansion. As a result, I’m expecting Horizon Bancorp to report earnings of $1.40 per share for 2024. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve increased my earnings estimate following the better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of the year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering an attractive dividend yield. As a result, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Horizon Bancorp.

Loan Growth to Return to a More Normal Level

Loan growth shot up to 4.6% (18% annualized) during the first quarter, which beat my previous expectations given in my last report on the company. The first quarter’s growth was also much higher than the compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% for the last five years. The management expects the growth rate to fall closer to the historical rate. The management mentioned in the conference call:

“For the second quarter of 2024, we expect 5% to 6% annualized organic loan growth with the anticipation that we will replace the indirect auto runoff with an acquired pool that reflects improved yields and credit quality, resulting in total loan growth of 8% to 10% annualized for the quarter.”

In my opinion, the management’s target is achievable even though it’s higher than the compounded annual growth rate of 8% for the last five years. My outlook is based on the present economic strength of Horizon Bancorp’s markets. The company operates in the states of Michigan and Indiana, both of which currently have low unemployment rates relative to their respective histories and the national average.

Data by YCharts

I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 8% annualized in each of the remaining three quarters of 2024, leading to a full-year growth of 11%. Compared to my last report on the company, I have increased my loan growth estimate because of the first quarter’s surprise.

I’m expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 3,619 3,810 3,553 4,108 4,368 4,847 Growth of Net Loans 20.8% 5.3% (6.7)% 15.6% 6.3% 11.0% Other Earning Assets 1,078 1,325 2,731 3,029 2,497 2,538 Deposits 3,931 4,531 5,803 5,858 5,665 5,921 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 606 590 791 1,259 1,466 1,494 Common equity 656 692 723 677 719 732 Book Value Per Share ($) 15.1 15.7 16.5 15.5 16.4 16.7 Tangible BVPS ($) 11.0 11.7 12.5 11.6 12.5 12.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Raising My Margin Estimate

Horizon Bancorp repositioned its balance sheet in the fourth quarter of 2023 by selling securities and thereby shifting its asset mix towards higher-yielding assets. This strategy seemed to have borne fruit in the first quarter of 2024. The margin grew by seven basis points to 2.50% in the first quarter of the year.

The outlook for the net interest margin remains positive. Loan additions (discussed above) will continue to raise the average portfolio yield because there is a large difference between the rates on new production and the average rate on the portfolio. For instance, the average mortgage loan yield was 4.53% for the portfolio and 7.25% for new production during the first quarter, as mentioned in the conference call.

Further, as mentioned above, the management is planning to replace the outgoing auto loans with an acquired portfolio, which will have a higher average yield.

Moreover, anticipated interest rate cuts will help the margin because HBNC’s liabilities are quicker to re-price than assets. As mentioned in the 10-K filing, the management’s interest rate model showed that the amount of assets that get repriced within one year was approximately 95% of the amount of liabilities that get repriced within the same time period.

Previously I was expecting a 50-75 basis points Fed funds rate cut in 2024. Further, I’d been expecting the monetary easing cycle to start from the middle of this year. After reading the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary statement, I’m now expecting the rate cuts to materialize later this year. Further, I’m now expecting only 25-50 basis points rate cuts in 2024.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to grow by nine basis points in the last three quarters of 2024. Compared to my last report on the company, I have raised my margin estimate for this year because I’ve changed my interest rate outlook and because the margin has already beaten my expectations in the first quarter of the year.

Increasing the Earnings Estimate to $1.40 Per Share

As I have increased both my loan growth and margin estimates, I’m now projecting a net interest income of $183 million for 2024 as opposed to my previous estimate of $180 million. In addition to the net interest income outlook, I’m using the following assumptions to determine the earnings estimate.

I’m expecting the non-interest income to bounce back to almost the 2022 level following the large loss in security sales in late 2023. I'm not expecting further large losses on securities sales. I believe the provision-expense to average loan ratio will remain near the first quarter’s level. I’m expecting operating expenses to rise in line with revenue, as there are currently no remarkable cost-saving programs in place.

The above-mentioned assumptions lead to an earnings estimate of $1.40 per share for 2024. In my last report, I estimated earnings of $1.36 per share for the year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 161 171 182 200 176 184 Provision for loan losses 2 21 (2) (2) 2 4 Non-interest income 43 60 58 47 12 46 Non-interest expense 122 131 139 143 146 155 Net income - Common Sh. 67 68 87 93 28 61 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.53 1.55 1.98 2.14 0.64 1.40 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risk Level Appears Subdued

Horizon Bancorp’s risk level currently appears low. I’ve discussed the riskiness of the loan, deposit, and securities books below.

Within the loan portfolio, loans backed by office properties are the only ones that currently have elevated credit risk. Office property loans made up just 3.4% of the total loan portfolio. Around 20% of deposit balances are uninsured or uncollateralized, according to details given in the earnings presentation. This number isn’t too high; therefore, it doesn’t make me concerned. Unrealized mark-to-market losses on the Available-For-Sale securities portfolio totaled $93 million at the end of March 2023, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. To put this number in perspective, $93 million is 13% of the total equity balance.

Attractive Dividend Yield and Price Upside

Horizon Bancorp is offering a high yield of 5.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.16 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46% for 2024, which is in line with the five-year average of 44%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Horizon Bancorp. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.23 and an average P/E ratio of 10.0, as shown below.

HBNC BFST CPF IBCP CCB TRST Peer Average P/E ("ttm") 22.50 8.19 9.90 8.52 13.60 9.81 10.00 P/E ("fwd") 9.21 12.45 10.15 8.50 11.51 11.49 10.82 P/B ("ttm") 0.74 0.91 1.08 1.26 1.71 0.80 1.15 P/TB ("ttm") 0.99 1.12 1.10 1.36 1.76 0.81 1.23 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $12.9 gives a target price of $15.8 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 27.5% upside from the May 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.03x 1.13x 1.23x 1.33x 1.43x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 12.9 12.9 12.9 12.9 12.9 Target Price ($) 13.3 14.5 15.8 17.1 18.4 Market Price ($) 12.4 12.4 12.4 12.4 12.4 Upside/(Downside) 6.8% 17.1% 27.5% 37.9% 48.2% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.40 gives a target price of $14.0 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 12.5% upside from the May 2 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.0x 9.0x 10.0x 11.0x 12.0x EPS 2024 ($) 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40 Target Price ($) 11.2 12.6 14.0 15.4 16.8 Market Price ($) 12.4 12.4 12.4 12.4 12.4 Upside/(Downside) (10.0)% 1.2% 12.5% 23.7% 35.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $14.9, which implies a 20.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 25.2%.

In my last report, I adopted a buy rating with a December 2024 target price of $12.40 per share. Since the issuance of my report, the stock price has rallied by 20%. My updated target price is higher than before because I’ve increased my earnings estimate and also because the peer multiples are higher now. Based on the total expected return, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Horizon Bancorp.