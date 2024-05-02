Horizon Bancorp: Attractive Dividend Yield And A Positive Earnings Outlook

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • I’ve increased my loan growth and margin estimates after the stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter.
  • Planned asset re-mixes and the upcoming interest rate cuts will likely drive the net interest margin.
  • The December 2024 target price suggests a price upside of ~ 20% as of the writing of this report.
  • HBNC is offering quite a high dividend yield of 5.2%.

Mobile Device On Credit Application Document

DNY59

Earnings of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will most probably increase this year on the back of both loan growth and margin expansion. Regional economic factors will drive loan growth while changes in the asset mix and interest rate

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.25K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HBNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News