Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reported Q1 2024 earnings on the 2nd of May. Following the earnings release the stock fell more than 10%. In this report, I will discuss the earnings and management comments and assess whether this warrants a change of stock price target and rating in either direction.

The Investment Case For Huntington Ingalls Industries

The investment case for HII in my view has been rather straightforward. Huntington Ingalls Industries is one of the two primary shipbuilders for the US Navy. Consequently, and supported by long-term shipbuilding plans of the US Navy it can count on a significant order inflow for submarines and ships which sent its backlog to $48 billion by the end of 2023.

Why I Downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries Before

While I do believe that Huntington Ingalls Industries is positioning very well to benefit from demand for new ships and submarines, I downgraded HII stock to hold in February. This was driven by increased CapEx levels for the foreseeable future, which I believed would lead to a slower growth in shareholder returns. Furthermore, the company’s valuation at the time was not quite compelling as 2026 earnings were already factored in. Factoring in earnings one year ahead, would provide a $242 price target for HII. At the time of writing, the stock is trading around $245. Perhaps, the writing was on the wall after all.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dropped Out of Top Aerospace and Defense Company Ranking

At the time I downgraded the stock hold, Huntington Ingalls Industries had also dropped to the 29th spot on the Top Aerospace and Defense stocks on Seeking Alpha whereas it used to be ranking at the 4th spot. So, also the ranking did in some way point at Huntington Ingalls Industries being less compelling for investment. At the time of writing, the stock has climbed to the 11th spot so that also warrants a deeper dive to research whether the share price decline offers a compelling entry point.

HII Q1 2024 Earnings Show Positive And Negative Surprises

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Looking at the first quarter key financial highlights, one can wonder why Huntington Ingalls Industries stock is down. We see green arrows all over the slide. Revenues of $2.8 billion were up 4.9% while operating income of $154 million were up 9.2% and earnings per share were up 19.8%. There also was backlog growth of 3% to $48.8 billion. Analysts had expected revenues of $2.80 billion and earnings per share of $3.50. So, it suffices to say that HII beat analyst estimates. It might make the stock price reaction even more surprising, but we can get a clue of what drove the stock price lower when looking deeper into the segment results.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Ingalls Shipbuilding saw strong revenue growth of 14% to $655 million driven by higher volume of surface combatants and amphibious assault ships. Profits, however, increased only 9% signaling a margin contraction from 9.5% to 9.2% Newport News Shipbuilding revenues declined 5% to $1.43 billion driven by lower aircraft carrier and VCS volumes, which also drove the earnings lower by 2% even though margins improved slightly. Mission Technologies had a very strong quarter driven by C5ISR and Cyber, Electronic Warfare & Space growth. On a 20% increase in revenues, earnings soared 65% for a 100-bps margin expansion.

Looking at the segments, we can better see why HII stock tumbled. Ingalls Shipbuilding saw revenues grow, but margin contract while Newport News Shipbuilding saw revenues contract at slightly better margins. Since some deliveries that were expected last year had slipped into Q1 and Q2 2024, there was the expectation that margins would have been more robust. However, with delays also come additional costs and we see that layering on top of volume decreases.

For Q1 2024, HII had also guided for better results. Shipbuilding revenues were guided at $2.2 billion with margins of roughly 7% which should have translated to shipbuilding earnings of $154 million. Due to lower revenues and partially due to a 6.8% margin, shipbuilding earnings came in $12 million lighter. Mission Technologies revenues came in $100 million higher than expected while margins were 120 bps stronger than expected translating to earnings being $11.75 million higher than expected. So, overall the shortfall at shipbuilding is balanced by strong performance at Mission Technologies. However, looking realistically at the Q1 2024 guide, we can see that HII didn’t quite hit their guidance on any of their segments, overstating Shipbuilding revenues and margins and understating Mission Technologies revenues and margins.

Also on free cash flow, HII missed the mark with a $200 million cash burn guidance and burning $274 million in cash during the quarter. I think what disappointed investors was the lack of accuracy in the guidance on all metrics and segments and seemingly some uptick that was expected from delayed deliveries shifting from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024 wasn’t as strong or as favorable as anticipated.

HII Outlook For 2024 Provides Little Confidence

Huntington Ingalls Industries

If we look at the guidance for Q2 2024, we see that it pretty much looks like the guidance the company provided for Q1 as well and it makes one wonder whether HII is actually able to accurately describe quarter to quarter variations accurately or whether it is just putting a very rough guide out there. During Q1, there was a negative mix and volume effect and the second quarter guidance is just the same guidance hoping that those negative effects are not present it seems.

The guidance for the full year has been maintained reflecting a backloaded delivery profile at Shipbuilding. What has been somewhat disappointing is that the estimates for Mission Technologies has not evolved.

Tom Stiehle, CFO of Huntington Ingalls Industries, said the following about that during the HII Q1 2024 earnings call:

Again, it came in at $750 million, following Q4 last year at $745 million, that we are being conservative in the guide, still holding it at 2.7 to 2.75. I mean if you do the quick math, the run rate for the remaining of the year is 6.50 and holding to the guide there at the midpoint. There is opportunity, I think, for him to do better than that, but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. It’s about awards that he has in the plan this year, changing contracts that we have that we have backlog on those contracts into sales, and then him continuing his team to continue to stay on his labor plan and is hiring in that. So I do think there’s some potential tailwinds on that front, but we’ll just have to let the year play out right now.

Given the strong consecutive quarters for Mission Technologies it might have been a bit disappointing to not see any lift to the guidance, especially since the CFO implied they are guiding conservatively when considering the previous quarters. Alternatively, it can be seen as lack of timing insights in the contract opportunities in the back half of the year which in some way is what we also see in the quarterly results as timing provides a significant uncertainty to the revenues and earnings.

Is HII A Good Buy?

After analyzing the Q1 2024 earnings we can quite clearly see where the company missed and beat expectations. The next question then becomes whether the 11.5% tumble in the HII market cap provides a compelling entry point for investors. To answer that question, I have implemented the balance sheet data and forward projections into my model.

Parsing the numbers does not show an extremely compelling investment case for Huntington Ingalls Industries. The stock is 14% overvalued with 2024 earnings in mind. That does not mean that there is absolutely no upside, but that upside would be when we either value in 2026 earnings bringing the upside to 9.5% which is also not extremely compelling but provides our base case target while the best case scenario would be driven by multiple expansion in between the company EV/EBITDA median and the peer group putting the price target at $319 representing 30% upside. So, in terms of upside that does sound better, but it does not warrant a buy rating. However, I would be inclined to say that the stock should recover towards $268 with additional upside to $319 eventually.

Conclusion: HII Stock Is Not More Compelling After The Stock Sell Off

While I believe HII’s business is firmly supported by its backlog and long-term shipbuilding plans, I believe the stock does not provide a compelling entry point for investors as the current stock price remains higher than its EV/EBITDA valuation for 2024 warrants. As a result, I am maintaining my hold rating despite prospective upsides.