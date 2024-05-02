Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Roy Nir - Vice President, Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
Michael Christenson - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Young - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Roy Nir, Vice President, Financial Reporting and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Roy Nir

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Entravision's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Michael Christenson, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I must inform you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please refer to Entravision's SEC filing for a list of risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results. This call will also include non-GAAP financial measures. The company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures in today's press release.

The press release is available on the company's Investor Relations page and was filed with the SEC on Form 8K.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Christenson.

Michael Christenson

Thank you, Roy, and thank you to all of you for joining us on this call today.

The first quarter of 2024 was transformative for Entravision. As you all know, Meta informed us that they were terminating their authorized sales partner program. The effective date is July 1. For this quarter, we are working with Meta to wind down the business. We are working to provide a smooth transition for advertisers, for Meta, and for Entravision.

