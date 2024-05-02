Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 9:12 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.31K Followers

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Claeys - VP, IR
Robert Bradway - Chairman, CEO & President
James Bradner - EVP, Research and Development & Chief Scientific Officer
Vikram Karnani - EVP & President, Global Commercial Operations & Medical Affairs (Rare Disease)
Murdo Gordon - EVP, Global Commercial Operations
Peter Griffith - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs Group
Michael Yee - Jefferies
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Timothy Anderson - Wolfe Research
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI
Jay Olson - Oppenheimer
Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Geoffrey Meacham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Gary Nachman - Raymond James & Associates
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities
James Shin - Deutsche Bank
Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference facilitator today for Amgen's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to introduce Justin Claeys, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Claeys, you may now begin.

Justin Claeys

Thank you, Julianne. Good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Bob Bradway will lead the call and be followed by a broader review of our performance by Jay Bradner, Murdo Gordon, Vikram Karnani and Peter Griffith.

Through the course of our discussion today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures to describe our performance and have provided appropriate reconciliations within the materials that accompany this call. We will also make some forward-looking statements, which are qualified by our safe harbor statement. And please note that actual results can vary materially. Over to you, Bob.

